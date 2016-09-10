GameDay experience is good for Earnhardt

But NASCAR’s most popular driver admitted to being nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs Saturday when he was the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.

“I’m still shaking. I was so nervous,” said the driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after his appearance. “I watched a lot of episodes for preparation and just to try to calm myself down and just be myself. I hope that came across the television audience, but I was super nervous and just wanted to make sure I didn’t misspeak. I had a good time. The guys are certainly great at supporting a rookie like me up there and making me feel at home.”

He picked Virginia Tech for the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol. Earnhardt’s financee, Amy, is a former Kentucky cheerleleader, and he joked she threatened to make him walk home if he picked Tennessee.

As the show ended, Earnhardt laughed when Coach Lee Corso donned an oversized Tennessee racing helmet to pick the Vols.

Earnhardt, who is a big fan of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, asked an old friend, ESPN reporter Ryan McGee, for some advice with some of the other college games.

“There were some games I didn’t know a whole lot about,” he said. “I had a personal opinion about all of them, I hope I conveyed that to the audience. This is such a thrill and we never get to do this because of the schedule we have on the racing circuit, so I seized this opportunity.”

Earnhardt, a 26-time winner on the Sprint Cup tour, was available for the appearance because he’s still suffering from concussion issues suffered at a June wreck at Michigan.

Part of the healing process is getting acclimated with crowds again, and the GameDay experience fit that bill nicely.

“This is exactly what my doctor would want me to do,” he said. “This is pretty high energy for this football game.”

Although it was announced last week that Earnhardt will miss the rest of the NASCAR season, he insists he plans to be back in a race car in the future.

As for the prolonged recovery, he explained it’s not like a broken bone or even a concussion like he had suffered before. There weren’t the immediate affects like most football players suffer, but symptoms showed up a couple of weeks later.

“There is no schedule,” he said. “You just get better. It does it on its own pace, but I feel healthy enough to get out and do things like this. This is good to aid my recovery and to be active.”