College GameDay a big hit in Bristol

ESPN’s GameDay was in town to promote the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Those involved were blown away by the huge crowd in attendance.

GameDay host Rece Davis, who had spoken to media a couple of days before, said it even surpassed his expectations.

“Just an amazing scene,” Davis said. “It was an incredible turnout with such an enthusiastic crowd. It was a setting like we never had before.”

The massive auto racing facility turned into the world’s largest football stadium served as the perfect backdrop for the three-hour show that previews games across the country.

The show originated from the Green Bay Packers home last week and it’s not unusual to see different college football venues in the background.

But Bristol was bigger than anywhere before and it had a definite mixture of college football and NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the guest picker and he went with Virginia Tech since his fiancee is a former Kentucky cheerleader.

Lee Corso with his famed head gear pick, put on a Tennessee racing helmet to go with the Vols.

Richard Petty also did a segment with Corso, while Xfinity Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. joined a group of Tennessee college students.

“For me personally, this was so awesome,” show producer Lee Fitting said. “This was totally different than anywhere we had done the show. To be at Lambeau Field last week and then Bristol this week, it’s so cool.”

Chris “The Bear” Fallica, the show’s noted researcher said he has just a casual interest in racing. But seeing the transformation of BMS, he was left in awe.

“This was an awesome scene,” Falaca said. “Everyone asks about our favorite place to go. My stock response is where we’ve never been before, but that’s true. This is a different experience, just great.”

Marcus Smith the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, loved seeing the party atmosphere, saying the day’s worth of activities and the game itself was all about the fans.

“If it wasn’t for the fans day telling us the last 20 years they wanted to have this game in Bristol, we wouldn’t have had the courage to have taken this big risk,” he said. “This shows you how special Bristol is. Twenty days ago, we had one of the largest NASCAR races of the year and now we have the biggest football game in the world. That’s special.”

There was also the familiar Washington State flag that travels around the country.

Washington State grads Eric Nebel, Zac Gorley and Michel Cornin came up from Charlotte to represent their alma mater at Bristol.

“There’s a booster club called the Old Crimson Booster Club that ships the flag around the country every week to GameDay,” Nebel said. “They send it to you and you coordinate with our people in the area. I met Zac last year at Clemson where we flew the flag together and met Michael the same way.”

He said the only time any alumni have gotten major grief was at an Oregon and Washington game in Seattle. They added that even a tough loss like Washington State suffered last week against Eastern Washington doesn’t dampen their enthusiasm.

“When I went to school there, they won like six games in four years,” Nebel said. “They were terrible. But the flag doesn’t have as much to do with just the football program as being a Cougar. We’re Cougs whether we have a 11-1 season or if we’re 9-3.”