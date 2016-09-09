Vols favored over Hokies at Battle

It pits the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers against the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies at Bristol Motor Speedway in a game that is expected to shatter attendance records for any football game.

Tennessee (1-0) struggled to escape with a 20-13 overtime win over Appalachian State in its opener, but the Vols are still listed as 11 1/2-point favorites according to oddsmakers.

The Vols have senior quarterback Josh Dobbs and a preseason All-SEC running back in Jalen Hurd, who recovered Dobbs’ fumble in overtime against the Mountaineers for the winning score. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was paying close attention to the game, but feels there will be a different effort from Tennessee on Saturday.

“Appalachian State did a great job defensively. They played a 50 defense and they've got some really good football players over there,” Fuente said. I'm sure it wasn't the performance that Tennessee wanted to have offensively. I'm sure they'll get those things corrected and be ready to go on Saturday. It's up to us to worry about ourselves and make sure we're ready to play. They've got fine coaches over there and some fine athletes. I'm sure they'll get the corrections made that they need corrected.”

The Hokies (1-0) are led by quarterback Jerod Evans, a junior college player last season at Trinity Valley Community College. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-13 season-opening win over Liberty.

To counter Evans, who was also the team’s leading rusher with 46 yards, Tennessee defensive coordinator Bob Shoop promises a quick-hitting defense.

“We are going to be the first no-huddle tempo defense in the world this week,” Shoop said. “We’re going to beat them to the line of scrimmage. First-up mentality, it's getting your eyes to the sideline, it's post-snap effort. Then it's identifying the call and communicating and it's getting your cleats in the ground and being ready to go. We don't really have a choice so we better be ready to go."

Evans has a couple of key targets in junior wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who had 11 catches for 117 yards in the opener, and 6-foot-7 tight end Bucky Hodges, who catch two touchdowns against the Flames.

The Tennessee defense presents much more of a challenge for both the passing and run games.

The Vols had three defensive players — end Derek Barnett, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Cam Sutton — on the preseason All-SEC team. Another defensive back, Evan Berry, made the team as a return specialist. For Tennessee coach Butch Jones, it’s about putting the best matchups on the field.

“Football is a game of matchups but also we have to be able to get into personnel groupings where we could do multiple formations and different schemes and not substitute,” he said. “That's where we're going to be challenged with Virginia Tech, they do a good job with that offensively and it's something that we will do as well but it's a balancing act because there are also certain plays and formations where we want to get matchups as well."

On the other side of the ball, Tech always presents a tough matchup with longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s defense.

Foster was on the sidelines the last time the two programs played, a 37-14 Tech win in the 2009 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta. This time around, the teams will play in front of a crowd over twice that size, but Foster hopes history is on the Hokies’ side.

Tennessee brings a seven-game winning streak into the game, but Tech has a history of snapping win streaks, dating back to ending Miami’s 39-game regular-season streak in 2002 and Ohio State’s 25-game regular-season streak just two years ago.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that we have,” Foster said. “Obviously everybody’s talking about the stage we’re going to play on but it’s not about that, it’s about the game. We’re playing a dynamic football program and we’re really excited about the opportunity to go play those guys. I think we’ve got some dynamic guys too. We’ve got some play-making abilities. The way they can move the ball around and do different things and take what the defense gives you — I think that’s something that we’re only going to get better and grow and gain experience. I think it’s a group that has a lot of upsides.”

NOTE: It was announced Friday that former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will represent the Vols during the coin toss. Manning won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s outstanding player as a Vols senior in 1997. He is the only quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and is the NFL’s all-time passing leader with over 71,000 yards. Haslam, a former mayor of Knoxville, is the son of Jim Haslam, an offensive lineman on the Vols’ 1951 National Championship team.