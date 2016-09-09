Crockett finds tough sledding at Union

Freshman Isaac Stephens booted a 29-yard field goal to get Pioneers on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

T.K. Hill provided Crockett its other score with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Dobyns-Bennett 38, Sevier County 21

KINGSPORT — Lendon Redwine had touchdown passes of 30 and 36 yards to Dee Williams and Jacob Patton as the Indians rolled to the homecoming win over the Smoky Bears.

Bryce Barrett had a 3-yard and 15-yard runs, and Jackson Wallace plowed in from one yard out for the other D-B touchdowns.

Avery County, N.C. 35, Cloudland 34

NEWLAND, N.C. — Brett Smith caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Christian Hicks with 11 seconds left as the Vikings rallied to beat the Highlanders.

Cloudland had taken a 34-21 lead in the third quarter after Noah Arnett’s fourth touchdown of the game. But, a fumble with a minute left at the Avery-28, gave the Vikings their chance to come back in the final seconds and win.

Preston Benfield had an eight-yard run for Cloudland’s other touchdown.

Harriman 48, Unaka 8

ELIZABETHTON — Blake Isaacs took a pass from Blake King in the fourth quarter and broke multiple tackles on an 80-yard touchdown for the Rangers’ lone score.

King hit 5 of 17 passes for 121 yards as the Blue Devils shut down down Unaka’s running game.

Greeneville 42, Morristown East 0

MORRISTOWN — Cade Ballard completed all 11 of his passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Greene Devils over the Hurricanes.

Seth Crawford had three catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Dorien Goddard and Takeem Young each hauled in four receptions and a touchdown.

Donavan Barner led the Greeneville rushing attack with nine carries for 66 yards.

Statesville Christian 34, Trinity Academy 13

BLOUNTVILLE — Peyton Kegley had a 45-yard touchdown reception and an interception return for a touchdown for Trinity’s two scores. Grayson Vaughn was the quarterback on the TD throw.

Sullivan South 41, Gate City, Va. 37

KINGSPORT — South defensive back Jarrett Fox made a game-saving tackle of Blue Devils receiver Cade Lane on the one-yard line as time expired to preserve the victory in Thursday’s late game.

Fox also scored the game-winning touchdown for the Rebels. He caught a 55-yard pass from fellow receiver Luke Pollack, who took a handoff from quarterback Ethan Ward.

Ward ran 27 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebels. He also had 93 passing yards.

Gate City quarterback Hunter Collier had 184 passing yards and 149 rushing yards in the loss. Tyler Hamilton also had 120 rushing yards for the Blue Devils.

Tennessee High 24, Virginia High 7

BRISTOL — The Vikings scored 14 points in the second quarter and added a pair of other scores in the second half to win the 100th edition of the V-T game on Thursday night.

Jordan Barr had a one-yard touchdown run for Tennessee High’s first score. Stephen Griffin hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ty Myers and Cade Mitchell caught a nine-yard touchdown pass by Courtland Carter.

Bryce Williams provided the final score with a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.