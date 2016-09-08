Jenkins, Boone brace for balanced Cyclones' attack

Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he sees that in Elizabethton.

“Their offensive balance has to be our most concern,” said Jenkins. “They have backs who run really hard, and receivers who can get vertical. Their quarterback has gotten better every game, and their offensive line really gets off the ball. We will have our hands full, but you have to trust your keys and be disciplined.”

Off to a 2-0 start, the Trailblazers will play host to the Cyclones (1-1) in a non-conference contest Friday night at Hale Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

The Trailblazers opened the season with a thumping of Sullivan South, and then held off Cherokee. Elizabethton started with a double-overtime loss to Science Hill before whipping Johnson County.

Jenkins said his team is looking forward to this challenge.

“We’re excited to be in this game, and it should be one of the marquee games this week with a great atmosphere,” said Jenkins.

Elizabethton is led on offense by quarterback Carter Everett (383 total yards, 6 total touchdowns) running backs Jacob Turner (198 yards rushing) and Corey Russell (191 total yards) and receiver Conner Johnson (199 yards receiving). Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said he wants his offense to get into a good tempo.

“We want to use our skill kids, and try to get the ball out in space,” said Witten. “We want to try to play a little uptempo, and really try to maximize our quickness.”

Boone quarterback Noah Shelton has gotten off to a good start this season, and that has caught the attention of Witten.

“I think he’s a good quarterback, and his decision making has been solid,” said Witten. “He looks like a balanced quarterback, who makes good throws and makes plays with his feet. And he does a good job managing the offense.”

Boone can move the football, but the Trailblazers can also be content to grind out first downs and eat the clock. Running back Mason Mounger is a part of that along with Shelton. Running back Mouin Tannous is a playmaker for Boone.

“We’ve got to find a way to get off the field,” said Witten. “In 2012 we got beat 14-7, and the time of possession favored Boone. Boone is a strong team. There’s nothing finesse about what they do. But we’ve done a good job the last two weeks not letting teams get drives established.”

Jenkins said his team will face a tough defensive front from the Cyclones.

“Their front can really get after you, so we will have to get hat on hat and stay out of negative plays,” said Jenkins.

One advantage for Boone is having two weeks to prepare for this game because of last week’s bye.

“The off week helped us get some players back, and get our legs back under us,” said Jenkins.

Witten said the bye week is important when the next game is a challenging opponent.

“When you play a big football game, it does matter,” said Witten, whose team had that advantage against Tennessee High a couple of years ago.