Hurd is one Hokie who has competed at BMS

Hurd, who played special teams for the Hokies from 1996-99, has been a NASCAR pit crew member over the past decade and a half. He worked with four-time champion Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports before serving as a gas man for Joe Gibbs Racing and driver Denny Hamlin.

Still, the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol football game is something Hurd has dreamed of since he played at Virginia Tech.

“I was hoping it would happen when I still was in school and they could never make it work out,” he said. “To see it finally did happen, I was pumped. Knowing the two teams, knowing how Virginia Tech travels and how Tennessee travels, it’s going to be one heck of an event.”

Hurd was actually recruited as a place holder in a package deal with All-American kicker Shane Graham. He eventually became a versatile member of the special teams units. He was a long snapper as well as playing on the kick and punt coverage teams.

While it might not seem as glamorous as offense or defense, his position coach was actually the head coach.

“I got to have an intimate relationship with Coach (Frank) Beamer since I was a special teams guy,” he said. “We were with him a lot through our Saturday walk throughs. He definitely looked out for me, helped me find my way into NASCAR after I graduated, so he definitely helps out his guys.”

It was the golden era of “Beamer Ball.”

Hurd said that other schools would take players from the offense and defense to play special teams, while the Hokies had true special teams starters.

“That was the golden era and I got to be there for it,” he said. “That’s when we blocked a lot of kicks and lived and died by that. It was fun to see Coach Beamer’s head working and working with him through practice. Coach was good about looking at other teams’ schemes and finding their weaknesses.”

Hurd wouldn’t go as far as to predict the outcome of the Battle at Bristol. There are too many unknowns with Virginia Tech adjusting to new coach Justin Fuente’s offense.

He is excited about the future for the Hokies, however, and bummed that he won’t see the Battle at Bristol live since NASCAR has a race scheduled at Richmond the same time.

He’s actually one of several former college football and basketball players to transition into NASCAR. The speed, strength and agility required in those two sports have translated well on pit road.

It’s rather common now to see teams change four tires and fuel the cars during a pit stop in 12 seconds.

“You get out of a sport and, if there is an opportunity to stay in sports, you want to do that,” Hurd said. “There are a lot of jobs like carrying tires and fueling the cars which are muscle jobs. It’s easier to pick up something like tire changer because it’s a craft. That’s kind of the allure to stay in a sport.”

He also works at the race shop during the week where his mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech is put to good use.

As for the current group of Hokies, he sees a few challenges in the early stages of the game at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“When I played in the national title game, the Superdome was huge,” he said. “There is a lot of area out there. That will be hard part, kind of like when the basketball guys play at Dallas for the Final Four. You have to get used to that open atmosphere out here.”