Hilltoppers to face another passing QB

Imagine passing for well over 1,000 yards by the time September was just two days old. That’s what Ferguson has done.

Coming off a game where the 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior threw the ball 84 times, completing 49 for 690 yards and six touchdowns — no, it wasn’t a 7-on-7 game — Ferguson will lead the Warriors into action against the Hilltoppers on Friday night in Asheville, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

“It’s kind of like Texas Tech, just throwing and throwing and throwing,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “Their quarterback releases it really quick. It’s like a second baseman turning a double play. And they’ve got a decent running back, too.”

Ferguson set North Carolina state records for yards, attempts and completions. Fellow senior C.J. Thompson also set a state record with 372 yards receiving.

There is a catch. Erwin (1-2) lost the game where Ferguson threw for 690 yards, a 69-55 decision to another Tennessee team, Ooltewah. Also, Science Hill “held” Ferguson to 238 yards passing last season as he completed only 19 of 43 attempts with three touchdowns in a 43-19 Hilltoppers’ victory.

“We handled him pretty good last year,” said Carter, whose team is off to a 1-1 start this season. “But if they throw an incompletion or an interception, they don’t stop throwing it. They just throw it again.”

This year, Ferguson is 98 of 159 for 1,212 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Like their aggressive offense, the Warriors come hard on defense as well.

“They blitz a lot,” said Carter. “They really get after you. It’s all or nothing like their offense. They give up big plays, and make some big plays. They’re not afraid to be aggressive on either side of the ball.”

For Science Hill, a game where the players can turn it loose and have some fun and success is sorely needed. The Hilltoppers are coming off a 32-7 whipping at the hands of Region 1-6A league-mate Bradley Central. One of the issues for Science Hill has been Red Zone effectiveness.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve been in the Red Zone and didn’t score the last two games,” said Carter. “Maybe 10 times. We played two pretty good teams, but a lot of it was self-inflicted. We’ve had penalties that shouldn’t happen, mental errors, busted plays, bad snaps.

“It’s a combination of a lot of different things. It’s a whole bunch of different people doing one thing wrong. What we need is to get the team going in the right direction. We’ve got to execute and play together as a team.”

Also, Carter said he’s looking for more leadership.

“Sometimes you have to take a bad loss, and reevaluate everything,” said Carter. “You definitely don’t want to lose, but you may have to have it to refocus. (Tuesday) was the best practice we’ve had in three weeks. We really could be a pretty good football team.”