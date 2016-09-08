Happy Valley trying to take building-block step against Unicoi

And if the Warriors can beat Unicoi County on Friday night, they will place the building blocks for the potential to have their best start since 1997.

But remember, the Blue Devils are a still a rival even though the teams don’t share the same league these days.

“I believe this game is a great rivalry,” said Unicoi head coach Glenn White. “But it did mean even more when we were challenging each other for a playoff spot and the conference championship.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30. It is Happy Valley’s home opener after road wins over Cloudland and Sullivan North. The Blue Devils are 2-1 on the season, having beaten South Greene and West Greene and losing to undefeated Sullivan East.

White said his team will be challenged by the Warriors’ offensive line and backfield.

“Happy Valley comes off the ball very well,” said White. “(Austin Hicks) and (Dustun Sams) are excellent runners. And defensively they are sound.”

Happy Valley is also solid at the quarterback position with Sage Haun. Unicoi counters with an impressive passer of its own in Kendrick Williams, who has racked up 682 yards passing and six touchdowns already this season. Shaddon Peavyhouse and Dylan Lewis each have just under to 200 yards receiving while Michael Howell has over 100.

“I’m pleased with our passing attack, and we have to be successful with this aspect in order to win,” said White.

In other games involving area teams, David Crockett travels to take on Appalachia (Va.) Union, Greeneville is at Morristown East, and Gate City (Va.) visits Sullivan South.

In smaller-school games, Cloudland travels to take on Avery County (N.C.), and Unaka plays host to Harriman.

David Crockett (1-2) at Union, Va. (1-1)

The Pioneers lost a 41-32 shootout in this battle last year.

“Union is a top-four program in the state of Virginia, and they have a very multiple offense and a tough blue-collar defense,” said Crockett head coach Jeremy Bosken. “They can ground and pound you, or they can throw it to their stud receiver who has visits at Clemson, Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech.”

That receiver is 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior James Mitchell.

For Crockett, Bosken said his team is growing.

“Our defense continues to impress and improve each week,” said Bosken. “Our offense is young, but we are starting to find out who we are.”

Sevier County (1-2) at Dobyns-Bennett (1-2)

It’s possibly the only time in the history of this rivalry both teams enter with a losing record.

There’s nothing wrong with the Indians’ offense as it has totaled 103 points in three games. However, the defense surrendered 78 over back-to-back losses.

Greeneville (3-0) at Morristown East (2-1)

The Hurricanes were out of their league against Knox Fulton, but have bounced back with a pair of impressive wins.

Since the Greene Devils want to be in the Fulton conversation, this game becomes very interesting for comparison’s sake.

Gate City (0-2) at Sullivan South (0-3)

While the Blue Devils have been absolutely thumped in a pair of games (outscored 104-21), it appears the Rebels have been getting better week by week. They fell short by only six points to Seymour in their last game.

Cloudland (1-2) at Avery County (0-3)

After getting back on track with last week’s big win over Oakdale, the Highlanders face a close rival.

However, the Vikings have struggled on defense, allowing 123 points in three games. Cloudland has also struggled to keep folks out of the end zone, allowing 106.

Harriman (3-0) at Unaka (1-2)

After enjoying a 56-33 win last week, the Rangers face a tall order. The Blue Devils have scored 111 points over their last two games, and beat the Rangers twice last season by a combined margin of 114-14.