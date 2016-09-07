UT to make at least $4M in Battle at Bristol

According to a license and operating agreement obtained by the News Sentinel on Tuesday, the Vols earned a guaranteed payment of $4 million for selling out its allotment of 40,000 tickets for the game against Virginia Tech on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

If the event is "grandstand sellout" both teams will earn an additional $300,000. The number of tickets sold to trigger that bonus still is being discussed, according to BMS executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell.

"We’ve had some conversations with the schools on that," Caldwell said Tuesday. "We have some internal working numbers. I don’t know those off the top of my head."

Caldwell described 153,000 tickets sold — Bristol’s capacity is 160,000 — as a "fair estimate."

"I think it will be a little bit more than that," he said.

The bonus for each school for 125,000 tickets sold was $100,000, while 132,500 sold would’ve meant $200,000.

