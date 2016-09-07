Stuart would like to go back in time for Vols

But Stuart would love to be like Fox’s famous character, Marty McFly, where he had a time machine and could go “Back to the Future.”

That way, Stuart could bring the 1980s version of himself to the date of Sept. 10, 2016. He would be suited up at right tackle again for the Vols again and ready to go against Virginia Tech in the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol.

“I would almost be willing to give up one of my children to play here,” Stuart joked during a recent visit to Bristol Motor Speedway. “Such a big crowd, close to home, and I never had the opportunity to play up this way. It’s an exciting time for the University of Tennessee.”

Stuart, a former Science Hill High School star who now works in Oak Ridge, talked about what the game means to the Tennessee program.

“It puts them in the elite crowd by playing in front of the largest crowd in the country,” he said. “It gives different people an opportunity to see Tennessee play in this wonderful stadium.”

When Stuart comes back to the Tri-Cities, it even conjures up memories of his high school days wearing the red and gold No. 77 for the Hilltoppers. He thinks back to 1983 when coach Mike Martin led the team to an 8-2 record including a big rivalry win in the second game of the season.

“My most memorable game was beating Dobyns-Bennett my senior year,” Stuart recalled about a 20-7 Hilltoppers victory. “We hadn’t beaten them in the 3-4 years that I was there. We had lesser talent at the time too.”

Another time, his team was thought to have lesser talent was Sept. 28, 1985. That was when Stuart was on the Tennessee team that beat No. 1-ranked Auburn 38-20 in Neyland Stadium.

“That was an exciting game,” said Stuart, who wore No. 63 in college. “All the hype was about Bo Jackson, how he was going to be the Heisman Trophy winner. He ended up having minus-6 yards for the first part of the game. We had an electric crowd there. We were all just fired up and we came away with the victory.”

Jackson ended with 17 carries for 80 yards, the lowest total he had all of his Heisman Trophy season. The leading rusher for the game was Vols freshman Keith Davis who had 13 carries for 102 yards.

Stuart said the game plan was clear for the offense with ball control and winning the time of possession battle. He also heard plenty of the defensive plan.

“We knew we had to contain Bo and put pressure on the quarterback,” Stuart said. “Coach (Johnny) Majors used to say, ‘Keep the fight for 60 minutes.’ That’s what we did.”