Johnson glad to have Battle in his hometown

A former All-American tight end at Virginia Tech, Johnson has maintained a love for the Hokies over the years. He’s also passionate about racing as a winning driver in such exotic sports cars as Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Finally, the game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee is a chance for Johnson’s hometown of Bristol to be showcased to the world.

“So many great things go on here with events at the speedway,” said Johnson, the developer of The Pinnacle in Bristol. “To get the college football game, that should help even more. The more diversity you can bring to a community, we’re able to show them all the great attributes we have here. It’s onward and upward.”

Before looking ahead to the future, Johnson thinks back to the past when he had 84 catches for 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hokies.

He went on to play professionally for the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, but admits he would love to have his number called for one play at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I love big games in packed stadiums,” he said. “I would love to run a 20-yard drag route with 160,000 people screaming at me. That would be so cool. The great thing about a game like this, they see a 12-game season and they don’t see what goes on the rest of the year. All winter during workouts, through spring football and summer workouts, it gives the guys something to look forward to.”

While the players have been looking forward to the game, there has been tremendous interest among the fans. That’s especially true in Bristol where the past couple of years a clock has counted down the days and hours to the game.

“When you live in Bristol, you have friends on both sides of the line,” he said. “It’s fun banter. A lot of people take it more serious than others. But with my office on State Street, if I hear one more ‘Rocky Top,’ I might jump off the top of my building. But, it’s a good time. I need to hire somebody to go up and down the street and play the ‘Hokie, Pokie,’ and mix it up a little bit.”

Johnson does expect the Vols to have a home-field advantage and he believes Tennessee deserves to be favored in the game. But, he does think the Hokies could benefit from the element of surprise.

“If you study Virginia Tech film the last few years, you know what you’re going to get with the defense and the offense,” he said. “We know some defensive changes have been made and the offense has too. If you’re UT, you’re studying Memphis tapes. But, we have different personnel. That’s the one thing we have clearly to our advantage, the element of surprise. You hope they can get on them hard and early and then hang on.”