GameDay host ready for the Battle

ESPN College GameDay will originate from Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday in advance of the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The weekly show airs from 9 a.m. to noon on ESPN and will be located in the Earhardt East Parking Lot.

Host Rece Davis took part in a conference call Wednesday where he talked about the show coming from such a unique venue.

“We want to capture the uniqueness of a place that’s not on campus,” said Davis, who will be making his first trip to BMS. “One of the things to do off the top is to get a little bit of the history behind this. We’ve got a couple of surprises when it comes to the guests that might make that connection between NASCAR and college football.”

Davis will be joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as contributors Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Jen Lada, Samantha Ponder, Tom Rinaldi, George Whitfield and Gene Wojciechowski. He would not reveal who the special guest picker would be, although he did hint it was someone NASCAR fans would easily recognize.

Davis will be joined by Herbstreit and Ponder on the call of the game at 8 p.m. on ABC. Dr. Jerry Punch and Marty Smith, who were part of ESPN’s long-time NASCAR coverage, will be on site to provide additional coverage.

As for the game itself, Davis didn’t predict a score, but favored the Vols over the Hokies.

“I think Tennessee will hold up a little better than last week against Appalachian State,” he said. “But for the people who didn’t see Virginia Tech against Liberty, it will look different than the offense we’ve seen the last few years.”

Davis called Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs an exceptional young man, but said he needs to prove he can be a consistently accurate passer. He sees a challenge going up against the defense of Hokies coordinator Bud Foster.

On the other side of the ball, he compared it to a chess match between the Hokies defense and Vols offense. However, he doesn’t think that Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has all the pieces to match up with the defense of new Vols coordinator Bob Shoop. In particular, he believes Tennessee lineman Derek Barnett will be a force throughout the game.

With the teams playing in such a large stadium, Davis believes it could have some effect.

“You’re dealing with young people who are going to react differently,” he said. “There could be a huge awe factor. The most important decisions will come from the quarterbacks of both teams. (Tech quarterback) Jerod Evans is coming from junior college. There aren’t 150,000-plus folks showing up at a junior college. The other thing, the coaches don’t know how the depth perception will be. You hear that with the Final Four and shooters, you might have that with the passers and receivers. All of those things could have an impact since the venue is so unique.”

In addition to the GameDay, there will be SportsCenter hits from the set throughout the day on Friday, as well as College Football Live with Ponder, Howard and Pollack at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.