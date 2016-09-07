Attorney: Tyndall's appeal hearing with NCAA on Thursday

Don Jackson says he will represent Tyndall, who is asking the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to reverse the 10-year show cause penalty he received from the NCAA in April for violations that occurred while he was coaching Southern Miss.

Jackson said he expects the NCAA’s final ruling won’t come for at least 4-6 weeks.

The NCAA penalized Tyndall after the governing body ruled the coach orchestrated academic fraud designed to land recruits as well as other misconduct. Tyndall was fired as Tennessee’s coach in 2015 due to the possibility the NCAA might penalize him.

Southern Miss self-imposed a two-year postseason ban that took effect in 2015.