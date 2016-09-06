Robinson, leader of 'Sugar Vols,' turned it around for UT

It wasn’t one of the six seasons when the Vols were recognized as college football national champions. But it was a year when Tennessee returned as one of the nation’s elite programs.

Much like the current situation on Rocky Top, the Vols were coming off a four-loss season but had high expectations. Many fans pointed to the veteran leadership, especially that of senior quarterback Tony Robinson.

The Vols, who squandered a two-touchdown lead in a 26-26 tie against UCLA, started to realize those expectations with a 38-20 victory over No. 1 Auburn 38-20 on Sept. 28. Robinson led the way by passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Days later, his image was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, with the title: “The Tennessee Waltz, Tony Robinson buries Auburn.”

But Robinson was more excited about shutting up the Tigers who had throttled the Vols 29-10 the previous season and did some trash talking afterwards.

“That week was a payback week for me,” he said. “They got us at Auburn and were saying all kinds of nasty things. I made up my mind from that moment, it was going to be payback time. I just went out there to do what I had to do. I can tell you, we all enjoyed it and had a great time.”

Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury three weeks later against Alabama, and it was backup quarterback Darryl Dickey, who actually led the Vols to their other marquee victory, a 35-7 beatdown of Miami (Fla.) in the Sugar Bowl.

But it didnt matter whether who was behind center, Robinson said there was a cohesiveness which made the “Sugar Vols” so special.

“We were all on the same page. We were all one,” Robinson said. “We all wanted the same thing and we just clicked. That’s how we were, a big family that stuck together.”

That family has never been more apparent than in recent years.

Robinson spent several years in jail on a variety of drug-related charges. He had severed ties with the university and it wasn’t until he was reunited with former coach Johnny Majors that he finally came back to campus and the football field where he back famous. Welcomed by former teammates and a new generation of Vols fans, Robinson relocated from Florida back to Knoxville.

Now the legendary quarterback, who played in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, plans to be at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday to see his alma mater take on Virginia Tech in the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol. He recently visited the massive stadium and thought about what it will be like for the current group of players to take part in one Tennessee tradition.

“There is nothing like running through the T at UT, but playing here would be hard to explain,” he said. “I think I would throughly enjoy it.”

Many throughly enjoyed watching Robinson play and his style as a dual-threat quarterback has drawn comparisons with current Vols signal caller Josh Dobbs. Robinson sees it himself.

“He reminds me of myself a little bit,” Robinson said. “He is a little bit better than I was. I think he’s going to come along and turn out to be a brute force.”