Return to action a winning move for some Bucs

The defensive end from Columbia, South Carolina, sat out as a red-shirt during his freshman year. When he finally got the chance a year later, he did indeed make a difference.

"It was pretty tough watching last year because I really wanted to play, especially when I knew I could have played," Player said after Tuesday's practice. "It was just hard watching them go out and fight when I couldn't do anything to help them."

This is a new year and Player is, well, now a player. And he stood out in the Bucs double-overtime, season-opening victory at Kennesaw State with eight tackles and a quarterback sack.

"Shout out to the coaches," Player said. "They did a good job of getting me ready for this year. I spent a lot of time in the weight room last year and just went hard in practice every day even though I couldn't play."

The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Player was a disruptive force, and one of the reasons the Bucs held Kennesaw State to 166 rushing yards a year after giving up 416 last year.

"The game was real fun," he said. "It was real physical. Shout out to the D-line and the linebackers and the safeties. Everybody on defense was hitting and having fun. That's what we like to do on defense.

"I wasn't surprised. I knew if we did everything we were supposed to do, we would be alright."

ETSU coach Carl Torbush was glad to finally have Players' talents on the field. Player was targeted as a guy to watch last year, but the coaching staff resisted playing him so he would have four years of eligibility once the Bucs joined the Southern Conference.

"He's a good athlete," Torbush said. "He loves football. He's a very intense young man. He's got a chance to be a special player."

Torbush expects even more from Player when they face "traditional" offenses after seeing Kennesaw's spread option.

"For a guy like that, he'll be better when we play a one-back team and a team not running the option because he played very well against the option."

It was also the first college game for linebacker Joe Pittman, who hadn't played in a live game since his senior year of high school in 2013.

"It felt really good," said Pittman, a transfer from Alabama-Birmingham who sat out last season with a knee injury. "I was really nervous. I'm fortunate that we have some guys who played last year and I think they really stepped up."

After watching his teammates go through a difficult season last year and not being able to offer any kind of help on game days, it was gratifying that Pittman's return to football came with a victory.

"It was an indescribable feeling," he said. "I was in on the last field goal and I looked up and saw it was good, and there's no better feeling in the world."

The Bucs returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since the win, and Torbush was pleased with his team.

"I think they handled it with maturity," Torbush said. "Nobody was giggly and all that. I think they came out with a workmanlike attitude."

Against Kennesaw, the Bucs had 12 penalties for 121 yards. It was quite a change from last season when they were among the least-penalized teams in the nation.

"That's the one thing I liked about last year," Torbush said. "We had way too many on Saturday. Some of them were silly penalties. Some were penalties you can't control.

But for us to do what we need to get done week in, week out. You can't have that many penalties."

The Bucs have this weekend off before taking on Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

ETSU's victory earned the team the distinction of the Football Championship Subdivision team of the week by STATS.