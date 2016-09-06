Lady Cyclones, UH settle for 1-1 draw

University High’s Maya Houston pulled the rip cord from 25 yards out, striking it off the fingertips of leaping goalkeeper Loran Campbell and just under the crossbar in the 65th minute to tie the game. And the 1-1 score is the way it finished at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Elizabethton moved to 3-0-1 in Three Rivers Conference play and 5-0-2 overall while the Lady Buccaneers settled in at 3-0-1, 4-0-1.

“I’m happy with the tie because we were down 1-0 at the half,” said UH head coach Dan Almond. “Overall I was very happy wth our performance.”

Elizabethton head coach Bill McClay said he’s OK with it for now.

“I’ll take it because I don’t think we played very well,” said McClay. “I think they had the initiative from the beginning and kept it. We seemed a little slow and lethargic most of the evening. When we did get to the first ball, we didn’t win the second ball. Whatever it was it infected everything. Everybody was infected with it.”

Kimberly Henson set the stage early for the Lady Cyclones. She took advantage of a loose ball and nice right-to-left look at the goal, striking it through to the left corner from about 10 yards out in the 18th minute.

VIDEO OF HENSON GOAL

“I saw the opportunity and took it,” said Henson. “Our team, we worked hard for this, and UH is our top rival. But this showed we need to start working and practicing, and get to the ball first. We’ve got to be there for each other and start talking more if we want to get to the top.”

Houston saw her chance come into focus as time was ticking down the second half.

“Coach has said if you’re open just go ahead and take the shot,” said Houston. “I just went for it, locked my ankle, shot with all the power I had, and hoped for the best.

“I went up to (Campbell) after the game, and told her I thought she had it. She tipped it. I was very surprised I made it because she’s a great goalie.”

INTERVIEWS WITH HENSON AND HOUSTON

McClay said the defense just gave Houston a little too much room.

“We left Maya open probably the only time all night that close to the goal, and she got a good strike,” said McClay.

Almond said Houston’s shot was the real deal.

“That’s a college shot,” he said. “That’s why she’s going to play with the big boys after we’re done here. Twenty-five yards out, that’s just a gorgeous, gorgeous shot — not taking anything away from Elizabethton’s keeper because I know she’s the best keeper in the conference. It was just a beautiful shot.”

INTERVIEWS WITH THE HEAD COACHES

These teams meet again Sept. 29 in Johnson City.