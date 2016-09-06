Johnson reaches final at NHRA's biggest event

It was the 59th career final-round appearance for the 55-year-old Greeneville driver.

Johnson had a solid 6.715 elapsed time and a speed of 207.08 mph in his Dodge Dart. But it wasn’t enough to overcome the Chevrolet Camaro of Chris McGaha at 6.688 (207.15 mph).

“We had a ball at Indy this year,” Johnson said. “We have momentum on our side and I can’t wait to battle for the Countdown. Our Marathon Dart is looking good just in time for the Countdown.”

Johnson certainly looked good in the earlier rounds.

The driver was the difference in round one when Johnson won on a holeshot. His reaction time was .012 as he scooted down the track in 6.668 seconds (206.83) against Drew Skillman.

He was even faster at the starting tree in the quarterfinals to beat the powerful KB Racing team and driver Greg Anderson. Johnson left the line at .009 on a 6.683 (207.21) which was the difference as Anderson’s car was slightly quicker.

He won on a holeshot again in the semifinals against Shane Gray. The car remained consistent getting to the finish line in 6.701 seconds at 206.35 mph.

Now, Johnson will turn his attention to the NHRA “Countdown to the Championship.”

Johnson ended the regular season, fourth in the Pro Stock standings, safely ahead of the cutoff, but some 707 points behind leader Jason Line.

Bluff City driver Wayne Hale wrapped up his second straight Late Model Stock championship at Lonesome Pine (Va.) Raceway last Saturday night.

Hale’s No. 19 Ford held off the No. 15 Chevy of Abingdon driver Kres VanDyke in the first of twin 35-lap features. It was Hale’s ninth win of the season.

VanDyke got the better end of race No. 2, passing early leader Lance Gatlin on lap 9 and bringing Hale with him.

This time, the order was reversed with VanDyke staying out front and Hale finishing second.

Hale credited the championship to his consistency with top-three finishes in all 17 races he ran this season.

In addition to the winners, Joey Trent of Gray posted finishes of sixth and fifth in the two races. Johnson City driver Danny Casteel wound up 13rd in both races.

Sam Hurd passed Emma Stiltner to win the 30-lap Modified Street feature, while Elby Harrison wrapped up the track title.

Jackie Jackson won in Pure 4, while John Ketron edged his son Jason, for the championship.

Joshua Gobble led flag-to-flag in Mod 4 for his first win of the year. But, Rocky Yates in the black No. 3 Chevy, claimed the title.

Jamie Meadows won in Pure Street and ended up tied with Doug Austin in the points race. Austin won the tiebreaker based on number of wins.

Other winners were Blaine Harrison in Bandeleros and Ashton Higgins in Legends cars.

Cla Knight of North Augusta, S.C., won the Fastrak Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway last Friday night.

He held off Pierce McCarter of Gatlinburg and Bryson Dennis of Greeneville for the win.

Jensen Ford of Jonesborough finished fourth after winning a heat race earlier in the evening.

Greeneville driver John Tweed outlasted Johnson City driver Tim Maupin to win the Sportsman Late Model feature. It was a second career win for Tweed.

Two-time division champion Tim Byrd of Jonesborough recovered from an early spin to finish seventh.

Chris Rickett of Morristown won the Modified Street feature and Jon Cook of Jonesborough finished third.