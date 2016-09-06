Hokies' Jones was nearly a Vol

The Vols were hot after the 6-foot back from Pennsylvania on the recruiting trail. Jones narrowed his choices down to the two schools who will be playing in the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol before choosing Blacksburg over Knoxville.

“I think it’s funny, how things come full circle,” he said earlier this year at an appearance to promote the big game. “I took an official visit to Tennessee and loved the school. But, Virginia Tech was for me. That’s why I went there and I’m still there. I can appreciate the rivalry between the fans with the schools being so close.”

Jones recalled the conversation was pretty ramped up of a potential game at Bristol Motor Speedway when he was in school, but it tailed off eventually. Since the game was announced in 2013, it’s been a boon for both schools.

“I think it’s a big advantage for both teams as far as recruiting, especially for the winner of the game,” he said. “I’m just excited to get it started. It’s almost like my playing days with the jitters. It’s going to be an awesome thing.”

The only part that makes Jones, who played six seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears sad is that his former coach Frank Beamer is no longer on the sidelines. Like the other Virginia Tech alumni, he fully supports the Hokies new coach Justin Fuente.

“Coach Beamer wanted to be here for the game, but I think it’s a great opportunity in a transition phase for Coach Fuente,” said Jones, a first-round pick of the Lions in the 2004 NFL draft. “I think the transition has been handled as well as you can when replacing a legend like Coach Beamer. You try to respect his legacy. It’s challenging, but at the same time exciting. You have someone like Coach Fuente come in and rally the troops. He’s a great coach and his offense is pretty good. You see his track record and you hope he can bring some of that magic to Blacksburg. And you have (defensive) Coach (Bud) Foster still there, so there’s some Virginia Tech blood in there.”

Virginia Tech fans are still looking for the same kind of 1-2 punch at the running back position when Lee Suggs and Jones were in the backfield. The Hokies have struggled some in the running game in recent years, but Jones likes what he sees with this year’s roster.

“I think we’ve gone through a little lull after David Wilson,” he said. “But, I think they’re back in the right direction with Travon McMillan and two other freshmen running backs before him. He came in and moved from quarterback to running back, so he’s able to transfer over very well.”