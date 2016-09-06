Fast-paced Manhattan now home for Burke

His body says different.

The former Virginia Tech tight end said he would love to play in front of the largest crowd ever to see a college football game at Bristol Motor Speedway. But, five years in the NFL with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and San Diego Chargers have taken a toll on parts of his body.

“My knees and my shoulder might have a different answer, but I would love to play in that game,” Burke said. “My mind would say absolutely.”

Burke, 44, still looks like he could step back on the field. He works as a trader on Wall Street, but tries to get in a good cardio workout a few days a week when his body will allow it.

There is still a competitive fire that burns inside him and it’s a good thing in the high-pressure job he holds in the Big Apple. But, he added it’s not an individual effort as much as being part of a team.

“It’s similar to football in certain aspects,” he said. “There is strategy involved, but it’s been a good transition. I’m on a trading floor, and it’s wide open. It’s about sharing ideas with the guys next to you. It reminds me of a locker room and getting along with the guys next to you, saying, ‘What can I help you with?’ It reminds me if this guy is playing games on stunts, you have to share it with your left tackle to be successful.”

He hopes the Hokies will be successful in slowing down a Tennessee team ranked No. 9 in the country in the first Associated Press poll. There is obviously a challenge playing at Bristol, far bigger than any other football stadium in the country and in front of a crowd over two times larger than at the Super Bowl.

“It’s obviously the biggest place I’ve seen in person,” he said. “It blows my mind that it’s going to be filled with over 150,000 people. It’s going to be a rockin’ environment. But at the end of the day, you have 11 guys on each side of the ball. Whether you’re playing in a parking lot or in the speedway, you’ve got to remember that. Don’t let what’s going on around you take away from what you’re there to do.”

There will be a big change for the Hokies offense.

Back in Burke’s day, he was more of a blocking tight end with just 18 catches over his four years and 10 of those coming in his senior season. New head coach Justin Fuente has built his reputation as an innovator, with his teams scoring in bunches at places like TCU and Memphis.

“A lot of people are really excited, but it all depends on how fast these guys can get acclimated,” he said. “It’s the new playbook, but we’re excited about the tempo it’s going to bring. Hopefully, we can put some defenses on their heels this year.”