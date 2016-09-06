Rhea leads 'Toppers to Big 7 title

Playing on the tight course where the Hilltoppers hold team tryouts and practices, they won the boys’ championship 289-314 over runner-up David Crockett.

Rhea led the way with a 4-under 68. His round included a pair of birdies and an eagle on the par-5, No. 5 hole.

He said the key was trying not to be overpowering, but simply taking what the course would allow.

“I only hit three drivers today,” said Rhea, who took advantage of smooth greens which didn’t play too fast. “Our team knows this course better than any other team here. I played bogey-free today. I didn’t birdie a single par-4, but I took care of business on the par-5’s and I picked up a birdie on (the par-3) No. 7.”

It has been quite a summer for Rhea, who qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur in June and won the East Tennessee Amateur in July.

Now, the Science Hill senior adds conference champion to the list.

He got plenty of help with the team title. The ’Toppers went 1-2-3 individually with freshman Jackson Skeen scoring a 1-under 71, and Garrett Whitfield coming through with a 1-over 73.

Gavin Nickels rounded out the team scoring with a 77.

“We call it the Buff, and there’s definitely a home course advantage,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “Still, the players have to go play well. With Jack, Jackson, Garrett and Gavin Nickels, those were some pretty good scores today. Traditionally, the scores are a little higher out here when we play the conference.”

Crockett’s strong showing was 18 strokes better than the effort of third-place Tennessee High. Gibson Miller led the Pioneers with a 3-over 75, and Jordan Whitaker tied a career-best with a 76.

Sam Pleasant added an 81 and Eli Fagan provided an 82 for the Pioneers. Still, they weren’t completely satisfied, feeling they left some some scoring opportunities out on the course.

“We played our game today and hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens,” Crockett coach Jason Moore said. “But, we weren’t happy with the scores we had. Overall, it was a good day for us. Gib was really consistent, but we had two higher scores we weren’t very satisfied with.”

Hunter Adams posted a low score of an 83 for Daniel Boone, which finished fifth in the team standings.

On the girls’ side, Addison Baggarly of Tennessee High shot a 72 to win individual medalist. She later sank the winning putt to clinch the team title on a second playoff hole.

Tied with Dobyns-Bennett at 160 at the end of 18 holes, nothing was decided on the first hole.

But on the par-3, No. 2 hole, the Lady Vikings’ Ivy Foran hit a tee shot 10-foot right of the hole. She had just the right amount of break to make the birdie. It left it up to Baggarly to come through for the win.

Baggarly had hit the top left corner of the green on her tee shot. She then tapped a slow putt downhill that landed a little below the hole.

With the pressure on, Baggarly calmly rolled a six-foot putt for the par and for the win.

“I put myself where I didn’t want to,” said Baggarly, who played on Science Hill's state championship team two years ago. “It was tough with my first putt because it was so difficult. I honestly just barely hit it, but it kept rolling. I knew I would have a good line coming back and I was fortunate enough that it was only about six feet away. This course, it’s not a long course, but it’s guarded well so you have to place yourself well.”

Science Hill finished third in the team standings, four strokes behind at 164.

Jenny Simonsen was second individually with a 78 and Lillian Qin added an 86 for the Lady ’Toppers.

Boone tied Volunteer for fourth place at 211, while Crockett posted a girls’ team score of 271.

With the conference now decided, teams will prepare for the District 1-AAA tournament to be held Sept. 26 at The Blackthorn Club.