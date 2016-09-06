Advice for a younger version of myself

Dear younger me,

It’s good to have a chance to talk to you. Thirty years is a long time in anybody’s book.

I see you’re still in school at East Tennessee State University. You’re barely 22 years old and you’ve got a lot on your plate: managing editor at the East Tennessean, still almost a year away from graduation, and your daughter is just a few days past a month old. And now you’ve taken a part-time position in the sports department at the Johnson City Press.

It’s actually a good time to get into the newspaper business, and particularly at the Press. The paper had been losing people right and left because of low pay, but the Jones family recently upped the scale. Let me tell you something about the Jones family. They are going to treat you very well. You need to find a way to show your appreciation to them.

People will poke fun at managing editor Henry Samples, and you will laugh and join in sometimes. Don’t do that. Let the barbs of others flutter away in the wind because Henry will be like a father figure to you. He will give you advice others won’t take the time to share — like telling you to mow in steel-toed shoes.

Sports Editor Kelly Hodge will treat you more like a person than an employee. So don’t be so mopey if he does something you don’t like. He will expect effort when you work, but he understands the importance of savoring the small things of every-day life.

And the internship you just did in Bristol? John Molley was there, and you will work again for him some day. He may have seemed a little intimidating at the time, but don’t worry. John has a heart as big as Texas. You’ll be fine.

You’re in the golden age of the newspaper business. All of Johnson City is counting on you and your fellow employees to keep them informed. Write a little less critically about things.

You will battle with your arch competitor, the Kingsport Times-News, to get the story first. Funny thing is, before you get to be me in 2016, you will be sharing stories with Kingsport as the two papers will be owned by the same company.

On the personal side of things, I’ve thought a lot about what I really want to say to you. There are some things that need attention. You try to take great care with the words you write, so try to do the same with the spoken word. The tongue is a small member, yet it boasts of great things. How great a forest is set ablaze by such a small fire!

Something you don’t know right now is you will have two more daughters. You remember what it felt like when you held Farrah in your arms for the first time at Holston Valley Hospital? That’s when you first understood a part of God’s plan for you. You remember. It’s when you knew you needed to get married and be a full-time dad. Now multiply that feeling times three, and then try to comprehend how rich of a treasure these girls will be.

They are going to change your life. They are going to end your male-dominated view of the world. You’re going to fall in love with coaching girls, from the time they are tiny all the way through high school — teeball, softball, basketball, soccer. And you will coach other girls, too. They will be like daughters to you, and you will remember their smiles and laughters long after the balls stop bouncing.

Your writing will be a constant. It’s something you do well, and people will often tell you so. I’m not boasting because I now understand every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. God gets the glory. That’s something you really don’t have a concept of, but youth shouldn’t be an excuse. Nobody knows the number of their days, but each person has a number before they are even conceived. So even now you need to start living a life that reflects Christianity.

It’s a good thing I’m here to talk to you because you don’t know how to fix it. You know what Scripture is, but you don’t dig into it and try to discover what it means. You don’t understand context. You read it and you pray, but. ...

Maybe if I could just . …

Wait a minute . …

I’ve got this all wrong. What foolish man would think he could go back into time, speak a few words, and reset life on a course where everything is peace and joy and bliss?

For these last 30 years — and always — God has been in control every second. Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.

As much as I cringe when I look at what some parts of your life will be like over the next 30 years, I realize it all happened for a reason: the good for God’s glory, and the bad so you can learn. A man will tell you in church one day, “I can read something and soon forget it. But the things that happen to me in life, I never forget. That’s how I really learn.”

You will come to understand this: For those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. God will bring important people into your life who will lead you to look at the world differently. They will teach you, mentor you, and disciple you. You will love them as brothers. Even as this is happening and you are growing, you will make mistakes.

And even as I stand here, 30 years removed from who you are, every word I write is a product of the trials and tribulations God brought me through.

So once I shut this door, you won’t be able to hear me. You won’t remember I was there. There will be times I want to scream, “Don’t!!” But you already did. And then one day, 30 years from now, you will be me — still struggling, still falling short, but trying harder than ever to grow.

Maybe together we can help even just one person find their way. There will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 righteous persons who need no repentance.