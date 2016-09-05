Notes: A look at the First Third of football season

Unicoi County, Happy Valley, and a pair of Elizabethton football players took the other honors.

Following the players of the week is this week’s installment of High School Notes.

Players of the week

Five Star

#1 Noah Arnett

Cloudland, RB, Sr.

Broke loose for 341 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns in a 44-20 win over Oakdale.

Four Star

#10 Kendrick Williams

Unicoi County, QB, Sr.

Connected on 19 of 28 passes for 288 yards and totaled three touchdowns in 35-13 win over West Greene.

Three Star

#16 Sage Haun

Happy Valley, QB, Sr.

Passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-24 come-from-behind win over Sullivan North.

Two Star

#6 Carter Everett

Elizabethton, QB, So.

Totaled 205 yards with 139 passing (8 of 12) and 66 rushing in 47-0 win over Johnson County. Passed for two TDs and ran for two more.

One Star

Cameron Coleman

Elizabethton, DE, Jr.

Came up with seven total tackles — one solo, one for loss — and had a sack to lead defense in shutout of Johnson County.

THE NOTES

For many high school football teams, the First Third of the season is over.

Three games mark a starting point, the next three make up the middle, and the final three contests, plus one, make up the stretch run.

Evaluating teams in the preseason is difficult. Teams may have talent, but until it is exposed under the bright Friday Night Lights it’s hard to get a feel for what they really have to offer.

By Week 4, which began Monday, teams have shown some of their true colors. There’s still plenty of time to turn things around for some, and time to falter for others. Schedule difficulty and injuries will play their important roles as well.

Here is a class-by-class takeaway rundown after the First Third:

Class 6A

Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett are not among the state’s elite teams right now.

The Hilltoppers could still get to 8-2, but that road looks a whole lot more perilous than it did when the season started.

Meanwhile, it’s not inconceivable for D-B to be looking at the possibility of a 2-5 or 1-6 start. At best, the next two games appear to be 50-50, and then Maryville and Bradley Central show up on the schedule.

Class 5A

The jury is still out for Daniel Boone in one sense. Yes, the Trailblazers have a good football team, and they look pretty solid across the board. They were favored to win both games, and they took care of business.

However, the schedule incline gets steep this week and stays that way for six games.

Class 4A

Sullivan East is the real deal.

It’s not about who the Patriots have beaten, but rather the manner in which they’ve built a 3-0 record.

The only catch? After a bye week, Greeneville is up next — on the road.

Class 3A

Elizabethton has every element a good football team needs. The Cyclones have size, speed, strength, depth, heady play, determination, and good coaching. If the work ethic follows a consistent upward incline, this team is going to be really tough come November.

Class 2A

Happy Valley made a statement Friday night. The Warriors not only have the talent to compete for a region title, they have the 48-minute desire to make it a real possibility.

If this team holds up physically, it’s going to be an exciting season on Warrior Hill.

Class 1A

Cloudland and Unaka basically saved their seasons Friday night.

The Highlanders were looking at a potential 0-3 start, and a league loss to boot. But this team’s ground attack is too good to be relegated to anything below first place in the region.

Meanwhile, it’s not out of realm of possibility that Unaka may have to wait until October for a second win. If it happens before then, it will likely be a carry-over product of an outstanding offensive performance — led by Hunter Bentley and Blake King — in Friday’s 56-33 win over Concord Christian.

Maybe Friday’s game is just what the doctor ordered for Science Hill. The Hilltoppers are in need of a good offensive performance, and will face a team that has totaled 86 points over its last two games — and lost by a combined margin of 41 points. Asheville (N.C.) Erwin, led by quarterback Damien Ferguson, can get the ball in the end zone, but the Warriors haven’t been doing a lot of opponent touchdown prevention in 58-31 and 69-55 losses.

Meanwhile, Science Hill has scored 21 points on one-play drives in two games — and just 14 otherwise.

Girls soccer showdown

After six games Elizabethton is not only unbeaten, but also hasn’t allowed a goal. The Lady Cyclones have scored 37 goals in their early season march to 5-0-1.

On the other side of the matchup, University High is 4-0. The Lady Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by 35-2 margin.

These teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Stadium, beginning at 7 p.m.

Although it’s just the first of two regular season meetings — the other is set for Sept. 29 — this game should reveal a favorite for the regular season district title.

Elizabethton has played the tougher schedule to this point, and will enter as a slight favorite. But University High’s resume suggests a team entering the game with the same kind of winning expectation.

If both teams continue to play the brand of defense they’ve shown this far, one or two goals might be all it takes for victory.

Science Hill soccer

The Lady Hilltoppers are off and running district-wise, but any steps beyond Northeast Tennessee have been a bit treacherous.

Science Hill is 4-0 in the Big Seven Conference, including a 3-0 win over rival Dobyns-Bennett.

Science Hill’s toughest league challenge will likely come Sept. 22, when they Lady Hilltoppers play host to Tennessee High (7-0 overall).

Playing a typically tough non-league schedule, the Lady ’Toppers are just 1-4 outside of the district. Included in the mix are losses to Knoxville-area powers Maryville and Oak Ridge. Science Hill also lost to the state’s No. 1-ranked Class AAA team, Germantown Houston, by a score of 4-0.

Football games of the week

Elizabethton at Daniel Boone, Alcoa at Maryville, Greeneville at Morristown East, Unicoi County at Happy Valley.

Cyclones vs. Trailblazers — It’s a good chance for Elizabethton’s defense to show its overall ability. This is a good Boone offense, and a challenging road environment.

Tornadoes vs. Rebels — It’s one of the premier games in the state every season, and once again Maryville is a solid favorite.

Greene Devils vs. Hurricanes — Morristown East showed a little something against Tennessee High. But despite playing a smaller school, this is a step up in competition for the Hurricanes.

Blue Devils vs. Warriors — This rivalry doesn’t always follow the script of expectations. So even though Happy Valley is favored, it could be quite a battle.

Pick of the week

Elizabethton 27, Daniel Boone 15

Both teams have the offensive capability to consistently put the ball in the end zone, but they also have quality defensive units to keep the points somewhat under control.

Picks record: 2-0.

Player of the week

Noah Arnett, Cloudland

With his team staring straight in the face of a potential 0-3 start, the senior simply didn’t let it happen. Arnett racked up 341 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns to help his team earn a come-from-behind 44-20 win over Oakdale.

The Hogs Award

Elizabethton Cyclones

It was a night of trench domination for the Clone Hogs as they pushed and pounded their way into Johnson County’s defense for 332 yards rushing on 40 attempts, an average of 8.3 per carry.

Pass protection was tough as well with a completion percentage of 65 percent (11 of 17).

Defensive unit of the week

Greeneville Greene Devils

In a 45-0 shutout of Volunteer, the Greene Devils’ defense allowed just 65 yards of total offense. Greeneville allowed just two yards per carry, forced 10 incomplete passes in 15 attempts, picked off a pass, and forced nine punts.

Greeneville powers its way to the No. 1 spot in this week’s High School Top 10.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L

1. Greeneville 2-0

Last week: 2

2. Elizabethton 1-1

Last week: 3

3. Science Hill 1-1

Last week: 1

4. Sullivan East 3-0

Last week: 5

5. Hampton 3-0

Last week: 6

6. Happy Valley 2-0

Last week: 7

7. Daniel Boone 2-0

Last week: 8

8. Dobyns-Bennett 1-2

Last week: 4

9. Tennessee High 1-2

Last week: 9

10. David Crockett 1-2

Last week: 10

(tie) Sullivan North 2-1

Last week: 10

Maryville is locked and loaded in the top spot for the Region 1 rankings:

1. Maryville 3-0

Last week: 1

2. Bradley Central 3-0

Last week: 3

3. Greeneville 3-0

Last week: 4

4. Elizabethton 1-1

Last week: 5

5. Science Hill 1-1

Last week: 2

6. Hardin Valley 1-1

Last week: 9

7. William Blount 2-1

Last week: unranked

8. Jefferson County 2-1

Last week: 6

9. Morristown East 2-1

Last week: unranked

10. Seymour 3-0

Last week: 10