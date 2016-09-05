Field painted for Battle at Bristol

Crews from the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech were at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday painting their team’s and conference’s logos on the track's newly installed football field.

For those doing the work, they considered it an honor to be a part of a contest expected to shatter NCAA attendance records.

“For my career, I’ve been blessed,” said Darren Seybold, UT director of sports surfaces. “I was able to do the biggest baseball game at the L.A. Coliseum when I worked for the Dodgers. There were over 100,000 for that. But for the university to be a part of something like this, it is something special for our staff. We’ve got guys who have been with us for 38 years with us, so it’s awesome for all of us.”

As the Tennessee crew was busy painting the iconic orange and white checkerboard design in the west end zone, the Virginia Tech crew was busy with a maroon, white and orange design on the east side.

“Obviously, this venue is a whole lot bigger than Lane Stadium,” said Emerson Pulliam, Tech’s assistant director of fields. “It’s amazing how fast three years flies by. I remember when they announced the game nearly three years ago and to think it will be here in a few days, it’s crazy.”

While it is a dream come true, there is always the fear of a nightmare like last month's NFL Hall of Fame Game. That game in Canton, Ohio, had to be cancelled after the paint hardened and became so slick, it was deemed too dangerous to play on. Both school representatives said they have worked with their respective paint manufacturers and expect no such problem.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say it wasn’t in the back of all of our minds,” Seybold said. “That was an unfortunate thing that happened. But, we’ve gotten with the manufacturer that we’re using and it’s going great. So far, so good.”