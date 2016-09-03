Wittens are ready for the Battle at Bristol

Football remains a huge part of the lives of Jason Witten and his older brother Shawn.

Before Jason was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dallas Cowboys and Shawn returned to take over the Elizabethton High School coaching job their grandfather, Dave Rider, held for so many years, they starred on the college gridiron.

Jason was a defensive end converted to tight end for the Tennessee Vols and Shawn was a wide receiver for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The brothers talked about the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol game between their alma maters, and what the game expected to shatter NCAA attendance records means to the local area.

“I did some work with those guys (at Bristol Motor Speedway), and I think it’s going to be great,” said Jason, who served as the honorary starter for the 2008 Food City 500 NASCAR race. “It seems like they’ve been talking about it for 20 years, and now it’s finally going to happen. Two great programs right here, and it couldn’t be in a better place where football is such a pivotal part of families. I would love to play in it. Not only for the fans, but for the players and the entire community, I think it’s going to be a great experience.”

Jason is no stranger to great experiences. Playing for “America’s Team” in the NFL, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection is the all-time leading receiver in Cowboys’ history with 1,020 catches and 11,215 yards.

As for Shawn, his playing career included playing as a freshman in the 1999 National Championship for the Hokies game against Florida State.

He started seven of eight games his junior season before suffering a broken leg against Pittsburgh. His senior season, he came back to have 25 catches, including a 25-yard touchdown catch against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

His best memories, however, weren’t of a single game, but playing for legendary coach Frank Beamer.

“The opportunity to play for Coach Beamer and all the excitement with Beamer Ball, that was pretty special,” he said. “I was lucky to be there at a time when Virginia Tech was on the rise. They were able to bring in the four-star and five-star recruits, but most of all, I just remember that opportunity to play for Coach Beamer.”

During his annual football camp in Elizabethton, Jason was asked by Johnson City Press reporter Dave Ongie if there had been any trash talk between the brothers about the game in Bristol.

“We haven’t. I think he knows the deal,” Jason said. “He doesn’t need me to trash talk. He knows the Hokies don't have much of a chance.”

While Shawn is a VT alum, he has ties to both schools. He served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee under former Vols coach Phil Fulmer, whom Jason played for.

Still, Shawn is pulling for the Maroon and Orange to upset the Big Orange on Sept. 10.

“I thought for a couple of years I was at Virginia Tech, we would end up playing Tennessee in a bowl game,” Shawn said. “I think many fans on both sides have wanted this game to happen and now it’s taking place. While I appreciate my time at Tennessee, my blood runs with Virginia Tech.”

Jason’s blood still runs orange.

After all, he had two of the iconic moments in Tennessee football history. He had the winning touchdown catch in the longest game in school history, a six-overtime victory over Arkansas. Another signature play was his 64-yard touchdown catch in the Vols’ 45-17 win over Michigan in the 2001 Citrus Bowl.

He praised the job that Vols’ coach Butch Jones has done in bringing the program back to national prominence, and talked about his love for the Vols.

“I always pull for them and it’s got a special place in my heart,” Jason said. “I think Butch’s turned that program around, and I think it’s back to what the expectations should be. With that excitement comes expectations, and I think we’ll live up to those in the way they play.”

Like many other former VT players, Shawn is excited to see a new era of Hokies football with first-year coach Justin Fuente coming in with his high-powered offense.

“You see what he’s done at places like TCU and Memphis,” Shawn said. “Memphis never had that much success and he turned the (Paxton) Lynch kid into a first-round draft pick. Then you still have Bud Foster as defensive coordinator and I know Fuente does a good job with the offensive line. They have a pretty good staff up there. I see it working out for the best.”