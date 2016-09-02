Cards, Twins ready for first-round matchup

It’s the distance between two of the biggest rivals in college sports and the distance between Appalachian League playoff opponents Johnson City and Elizabethton.

While Cardinals manager Chris Swauger doesn’t put his team’s rivalry with the Elizabethton Twins on the same level as North Carolina and Duke basketball, there is something special when Johnson City plays against its closest neighbor.

Their three-game semifinal series starts Saturday at 6 p.m. at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton. The winner of the series will face either Burlington or Princeton in the championship series.

“It’s going to be a fun matchup for sure,” Swauger said. “Over the years, there has been a lot of back and forth between the two. Both teams have hit the ball well, but come playoff time, pitching and defense are usually what separates you. It should be a fun series.”

As for the favorite, it’s truly a toss-up.

Johnson City won the Appalachian League, West Division title by 2 1/2 games over Elizabethton. But, the Twins went 7-4 in their head-to-head match-ups.

Still, Elizabethton manager Ray Smith is concerned with the Cardinals’ offense. Johnson City had seven players batting over .300, led by Allen Cordoba with a .362 average. They also hit 39 home runs, including six by Andrew Knizner and five by Joshua Lopez.

“Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is that we’re going to have our hands full trying to contain their offense,” Smith said. “They swing the bats like men. No weak links from the top to the bottom of their order.”

While the Cardinals may swing the bats like men, there have been times the Twins have swung like lumberjacks.

They’ve hit 60 home runs, including 10 by Amaurys Minier and nine each by Lewin Diaz and Travis Blankenhorn.

Diaz, who has a physical resemblance to a young David Ortiz, has 100 total bases this season. However, there is one setback for the Twins offense. Alex Kirilloff, the Appy League player of the year, is sidelined by injuries and will miss the series.

Among the Elizabethton pitchers, Tyler Wells has the best overall stats, going 5-2 with 59 strikeouts and a 3.23 ERA. Smith is one, however, who often goes deep into the bullpen, saying the strategy, especially against a team like Johnson City, is to upset the hitters’ timing.

“Our pitching staff has improved over the course of this season, and has been able to apply a pitch plan on most occasions,” Smith said. “We’ve been streaky scoring runs, and losing Kirilloff a couple of nights ago certainly didn’t help. Our guys have some ability too, and I suspect and am hopeful that we will be energized by the playoff atmosphere.”

When it comes to the coaches, Smith definitely has the edge in experience, 30 years on the staff at Elizabethton. As the Twins manager, his teams have won seven league titles and produced 12 first-place finishes in 23 seasons.

“You admire him for being in the game as long as he has,” Swauger said. “You look at the amount of guys he’s had an influence on. I know he’s a guy who has changed a lot of lives. He wants to stay here and work with guys to get them going in the right direction with their careers. It’s been fun matching up with his teams the last three years.”

The Cardinals won the 2014 Appy League title. Johnson City has been the dominant team this decade with three league championships since 2010.

If the Cards are to continue the march toward another title, Estarlin Arias will likely play a big role. He has led the Cardinals on the mound with a 4-0 record and a 2.15 ERA.

Johnson City has gotten production throughout its lineup from top draft picks to those chosen in the later rounds. Regardless of when they were taken, Swauger said the Cardinals organization expects the best out of everyone.

“You see these guys’ potential so we’re never surprised by their performance,” Swauger said. “We really expect them to play well. You know if you’re getting drafted by the Cardinals, the expectations are there for you to play and perform.”