Warriors head to Kingsport for showdown

How big may be determined quite a bit by what happens Friday night in Kingsport.

In a contest with major Region 1-2A title implications, the Warriors open league play against Sullivan North. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Happy Valley is 1-0 while the Raiders are 2-0 and the combined score for those three games is 133-14.

“North gets your attention,” said Warriors’ head coach Jason Jarrett. “It is a very good football team.”

Jarrett said he expects a battle at the line of scrimmage.

“North is very big in the trenches,” he said. “They may be the largest front we will face this season. With the way they run their offense with foot-to-foot splits, and power it behind that front, really puts pressure on the defense.”

Despite having a surprisingly easy time in the 45-0 whipping of Cloudland last week, Jarrett said his kids are focused on the task at hand.

“We feel our kids are confident in themselves, but definitely not overconfident,” said Jarrett. “Simply by watching North on film, and with them beating us last year, our kids know they cannot be overconfident.

“I hope they realize we’ve only played one game, and North is the most important game of the year because it’s the next one.”

In other Region 1-2A games, Hampton visits Cosby, Gatlinburg-Pittman is at Cumberland Gap, and North Greene hits the road to battle South Greene.

In Region 1-5A, David Crockett travels to take on Morristown West, Tennessee High plays host to Morristown East, and Sevier County is at Cocke County.

As for Region 1-4A, Sullivan East is the away team against Grainger, Greeneville is at home to take on Volunteer, Sullivan Central travels to meet Cherokee, and Seymour is the home team against Sullivan South.

In Region 1-A, Cloudland plays host to Oakdale while Unaka is also home-standing against Concord Christian.

Hampton (2-0) at Cosby (1-0)

It might not look too bad for the Eagles record-wise, but they enter as a big underdog.

Hampton has been lights out on both sides of the football this season, and dating back to 2011 the Bulldogs have outscored Cosby by a total of 239-29 — including last year’s 62-8 noggin knocker.

David Crockett (1-1) at Morristown West (1-1)

Crockett last defeated the Trojans way back in 1978. After winning two of the first four games in the series, the Pioneers have lost 29 straight.

Things don’t look a lot more promising this season for two reasons: Crockett is on the road, and West is battle tested already this season after facing Greeneville and Knox Catholic.

Morristown East (1-1) at Tennessee High (1-1)

This has been a fairly competitive series with the Vikings holding a 9-5 edge. Last year the Vikings won handily, and this season both teams are coming off impressive blowout victories after getting blown out themselves in Week 1.

Sullivan East (2-0) at Grainger (1-0)

These schools are quite a few miles apart, but this contest has the look of being a good one.

The Patriots appear to be very solid on both sides of the ball — with Matt Nixon leading the offense with 317 yards rushing and four touchdowns. So even at home the Grizzlies should have their hands full.

Volunteer (1-1) at Greeneville (2-0)

The Falcons got off to a quick start, but came back to Earth quickly with a blowout loss to Sullivan North.

Meanwhile, Greeneville avenged its only regular season loss of 2015 against Morristown West. Sophomore quarterback Cade Ballard has accounted for 334 yards of offense to go along with six touchdowns for the Greene Devils.

Oakdale (0-2) at Cloudland (0-2)

Already sitting at 0-2, the Highlanders now face an opponent that battled them to a two-point thriller last season.

Week 3 usually doesn’t produce must-win contests, but that’s about where Cloudland is standing right now.

Concord Christian (0-2) at Unaka (0-2)

Favorite roles are hard to come by for the Rangers, so this is the type of game where they should be plenty excited.

In a two-win season last year, Unaka rocked a 34-0 win in this matchup.