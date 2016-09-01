Johnson County faces major challenge in Cyclones

“We know we have our hands full,” said Kerley, who is Johnson County’s head football coach. “They are very good.”

The Longhorns will play host to the Cyclones in a Region 1-3A opener. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30.

Both teams are seeking their first win of the season. Elizabethton was denied 28-21 in double overtime by Science Hill while Johnson County suffered sizable losses to Sullivan East (34-7) and Hampton (54-22).

In other Region 1-3A games, West Greene is at Unicoi County and Chuckey-Doak visits Claiborne. Pigeon Forge took on Northview Academy on Thursday night.

Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said he knows the Longhorns have faced a tough road so far.

“I think Sullivan East will have a good year, and Hampton is obviously going to have a good year,” said Witten. “That’s two quality opponents. Johnson County has struggled a little defensively, just stopping people for a whole game. The games were close at times.”

Witten said he knows the visit to Mountain City usually produces a brute-force battle.

“Any time you play Johnson County, it will be a tough physical contest,” said Witten.

The Longhorns are led by quarterback Nathan Arnold, who Witten said is a lot like Science Hill’s Jaylan Adams in terms of his ability to scramble and make plays.

Arnold connected on a pair of touchdown passes in the loss to Hampton. Bud Icenhour caught one of them, and is one of the Longhorns’ top receiving threats.

The main thing Witten said he wants to see from his team is focus.

“I want to see our team come out ready to play,” he said. “The worst thing would be to come out flat. I want us to come out and get after it the way we did against Science Hill. If we do that, it shows we have a mentally focused football team.”

Elizabethton got good production through the air in the opener with sophomore quarterback Carter Everett passing for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 38 yards.

But Witten said he would like to see more production out of the ground game.

“We want to get some big plays and quick strikes,” he said. “I anticipated us having longer and bigger runs from Corey (Russell) and Jacob (Turner). We had some quality drives, but we didn’t finish some of them.”

Conner Johnson is the Cyclones’ top receiving threat.

West Greene (0-2) at Unicoi County (1-1)

While the Buffaloes have lost a pair of close games, the Blue Devils were on both sides of blowout wins.

So this game should amount to a stabilizer for the winning team.

Unicoi had a strong passing attack in the opener against South Greene, but the Blue Devils weren’t able to get the offense rolling against a good Sullivan East defense.