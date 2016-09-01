JC Cards beat Pulaski in regular season finale

The Yankees were playing for pride before riding off into the offseason, and the Cardinals were looking for a shot of momentum before starting an Appalachian League playoff series against the Elizabethton Twins on Saturday night.

In the end, it was the Cards who got what they were looking for in the form of a 5-1 victory over the Yankees. As the West Division champion, Johnson City will host Elizabethon on Saturday in the first game of a best-of-three series to determine which team will represent the West Division in the Appy League championship series.

“I’m really excited we got to play today,” Swauger said. “I know Elizabethton got rained out, but I’m very thankful our front office and grounds crew got it ready because tonight we needed this. It’s a big thing to go into the playoffs playing well, and I thought we played one of our best games of the year on the last day.”

For the second game in a row, the Yankees homered to get on the board first as Welfrin Mateo launched a solo home run in the top of the third inning to give Pulaski a 1-0 lead. This time, however, the Cardinals were able to respond quickly by plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. J.R. Davis doubled to drive in Shane Billings and tie the game at 1 before Allen Cordoba singled home J.R. Davis to put Johnson City ahead for good.

Billings came up with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth to put the Cards up 4-1 and Joshua Lopez followed with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to push the lead to 5-1.

Cordoba went 2-for-4 to finish the season with a .362 average and lock up the batting title. Five Cardinal pitchers held Pulaski to one run on six hits.

Daniel Castano (2-5) was credited with the win after throwing three strikeouts and giving up one only hit over two innings.