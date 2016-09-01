Hilltoppers set to face Bradley Central, Copeland

It's not Maryville, but this is a step it takes to have a real shot at catching Maryville.

Bradley Central and star quarterback Cole Copeland, a Chattanooga commitment, will roll into Tipton Stadium for a key Region 1-6A contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

“You have to put a lot of emphasis on this game,” said Hilltoppers' head coach Stacy Carter. “It's a big deal. This is the top echelon of the conference for sure. If you want to have a chance to compete with Maryville, you have to win this one.”

In other league games, Dobyns-Bennett plays host to William Blount, Hardin Valley is at Knox Bearden, and Maryville travels to take on Jefferson County.

Science Hill comes into the league opener with an overall record of 1-0. The Hilltoppers outlasted rival Elizabethton in a 28-21 double-overtime thriller last week.

Meanwhile, Bradley has disposed of two opponents — Walker Valley and McMinn County — and is looking to erase the sting of losing two tough games to the Hilltoppers in the only meetings these schools have ever had. Science Hill won 29-24 last year in the regular season, and 59-47 in the playoffs in 2014.

In both games, Science Hill faced the tall task of containing the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Copeland, who is now a senior.

“You can't let him get into a comfort zone,” said Carter. “We have to do something to get his timing off. If he has time, he will rip you apart.”

That's what Copeland did last week to McMinn County, completing 27 of 37 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns in a 39-7 win. He also rushed for 71 yards.

“He is a big part of the running game,” said Carter. “He can extend plays with his feet.”

Carter said the Bears’ offense will use a one-back set while mixing in runs, screens, and passing downfield.

“And their offensive line is well-coached,” he said.

Science Hill struggled with time of possession last week. Elizabethton held the ball for 19:21 in the second half. One reason the Hilltoppers didn’t control the clock is because their ground game — outside of two plays — wasn’t dynamic.

"We have to run to be successful," said Carter.

When Science Hill has the ball, Jaylan Adams will be back in the mix. The junior quarterback suffered an injury against Elizabethton, and missed the second half and overtimes. Jake Blankenship filled in nicely, tossing the game-winning touchdown pass to Tate Overbay.

"Jaylan is healthy, and we will use Jake, too," said Carter. "They are both ready to go."

The Hilltoppers will also look to get the ball in the hands of sophomore Ahmik Watterson, who totaled 193 yards on just six carries against Elizabethton.

"He's young and tremendously talented," said Carter. "He's a sophomore on the varsity, but we will definitely use him more."

Bradley will counter defensively with a 3-4 look and lots of slanting. And the Bears will use their safeties aggressively.

"They do a better job stuffing the run with their safeties than I've seen in a while," said Carter. "And they have an outside linebacker (Jay Person) who is a tremendous football player. He gave us fits last year."

William Blount (1-1) at Dobyns-Bennett (1-1)

Both teams opened with strong victories, but each fell in Week 2 against a traditionally powerful smaller school.

The Indians were turned back by Oak Ridge while Blount lost to Alcoa.

D-B hammered Blount last year en route to a 4-1 start to the season before things went awry for the Indians.

D-B quarterback Cole Maupin has totaled 664 yards of offense this season and accounted for five touchdowns. Receiver Jacob Patton has 17 catches for 260 yards.