Parsons not surprised by Jones' success

Johnson City Cardinals general manager Tyler Parsons isn’t among them.

Parsons was in his first season of covering Central Michigan athletics and recruiting for Rivals.com back in 2007 when Jones was named head coach of CMU’s football team. What he witnessed over the course of the next three years left quite an impression on Parsons and everyone else paying attention to Chippewa football during that era.

“In my time getting to know him and his staff – which a lot of the same guys that are there at Tennessee were there at Central Michigan – they always bring energy,” Parsons said. “They can get rid of the complacency that can develop in a program when you’re there for a while. There were no off days when you walked into that building and talked to Butch or the players or the staff and they were not bringing the energy.”

Tennessee fans are well-acquainted with the intensity and energy Jones has brought to their program. His magic touch on the recruiting trail has also been amazing, allowing the Vols to stockpile an amazing amount of talent.

For Parsons, Jones’ ability to recruit on a high level started from the day he took his first head coaching job at Central Michigan. It seems mind-blowing now to consider that Jones was able to land two players in particular that are now ranked among the NFL elite.

“At one time you had Antonio Brown and J.J. Watt on the same football team,” Parsons said. “You had two of the top players in the NFL on a Mid-America Conference football team at Central Michigan. They got J.J. Watt as a tight end. He started for a MAC championship they had, and that was also Antonio Brown’s first year in the program.”

As Jones and the Volunteers prepare for their season-opener against Appalachian State on Thursday night, the expectations are at a fevered pitch. Over the offseason, the Vols were selected as a top-10 team in the country, picked by most everyone to win the SEC East and considered by many experts to be a strong contender to make the College Football Playoff.

Jones had amazing success at Central Michigan before going on to Cincinnati, where he turned that program around in three short years. Now that Jones is entering his fourth year at Tennessee, there is no doubt that he is among the top recruiters in the country. The question now is whether Jones can coach at a high enough level to take Tennessee to back to glory.

Given the fact that all the traits Jones possessed at Central Michigan have translated to Tennessee up to this point, Parsons believes Jones is the right man for the job.

“Playing in the SEC, I think he had to rebuild that entire roster to the point no where he can compete athletically on the field with some of these SEC teams,” Parsons said. “I think he has that right now.”