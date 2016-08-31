Experienced secondary should help Bucs

The Bucs’ starting lineup for Saturday night’s season opener at Kennesaw State features four upperclassmen at the safety and cornerback positions.

“We have some experience and maturity there, which can only help us,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

Ryan Powers is one of just three seniors on the team’s depth chart. The free safety came to ETSU after graduating from Stetson, where he played the past three seasons.

“He’s a great young man,” Torbush said. “He’s a guy, if you run him and do agility drills and see him in the weight room, he’s going to be good, but he’s not going to wow you. When you see him in that football suit and put him on the field, then he’s one of those guys that runs the same speed in pads that he does in shorts.”

Powers has been all over the practice field and has stood out in the team’s scrimmages.

“He’s got tremendous football intelligence and he makes a lot of plays,” Torbush said. “In my opinion, against the type of offense we’re playing this first game, I think you’ll see him probably be one of the leading tacklers we have.”

Junior strong safety Paul Hunter, a junior-college transfer, joins senior cornerback Tavian Lott and junior cornerback Daren Ardis in the starting secondary. Lott is on the Senior Bowl watch list.

“There’ s no doubt they will helps us this ballgame,” Torbush said. “It gives us the some maturity factor. We’ve got four or five (upperclassmen) back there. The rest of them are one here, one there.

“I think that will give us some opportunities to make plays on run or pass. When you play Kennesaw State, one of their big things is play-action pass and throw it over your head deep. Hopefully, our guys will do what they’re supposed to.”

Steve Forbes made it official when he announced that his ETSU team has added Kanayo Obi-Rapu, a transfer from Longwood University.

Obi-Rapu, a 6-fot-3, 190-guard, averaged 12 points a game as a sophomore at Longwood. He’ll sit out this season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are very excited to have someone with the offensive prowess that Kanayo possesses to join our program,” Forbes said. “Kanayo will benefit tremendously this upcoming year while sitting out working on his strength and skills, learning our system and competing against the guards in our program on a daily basis.”

Obi-Rapu is seen as the replacement for T.J. Cromer, the Bucs’ shooting guard who made 70 shots from 3-point range last season. Cromer will be a senior this season. Obi-Rapu made 63 for Longwood last year.

“With this being T.J.’s senior year, adding Kanayo to our roster will soften the blow of losing an all-league guard and he will make our practices even more competitive than they are now this year,” Forbes said.

David Biosca of the ETSU tennis team is one of 32 players invite to compete in the Oracle/ITA Masters tournament in Malibu, California on Oct. 13-16.

“We are excited for David’s invitation to the Oracle Master’s Event,” ETSU coach Yaser Zaatini said. “This is a true testament of all his hard work over the past three years. Being an All-American and true leader, it’s a great way to be rewarded for his efforts.”

Biosca, the two-time Southern Conference player of year, has 65 career victories. He just began his senior year.

He’s competed in the NCAA tournament with the team, in singles an doubles. He’s also been part of three consecutive conference championships, the latest in Zaatini’s team’s run of 10 in a row.

The ETSU men’s cross country team is ranked 15 in the South Region, according to the College Cross Country Coaches Association. There were 47 teams in the poll.

The Bucs — the men’s and women’s teams — open the season Friday at the Covered Bridge Open in Boone, North Carolina. The women start at 5:30 p.m while the men go at 6 p.m.

Simeon Roberts is the top returner for the men’s team. He finished 13th in the SoCon meet last year and was a second-team all-conference selection. James Garst, another second-team all-conference pick, is also back. He was the league’s freshman of the year.

It was a close call for the ETSU women’s soccer team in a 3-2 defeat to Tennessee.

Eleonora Goldini’s two goals were the first two ETSU has ever scored against Tennessee in five games between the two schools.

The Bucs play next on Thursday at Davidson and Sunday at Marshall.