Cards lose game, still clinch West Division title

Unfortunately for the Cards, they weren’t the team that delivered it.

Instead of locking down the West Division title with a win over the Pulaski Yankees at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Johnson City’s hitters were handcuffed by four Yankee pitchers in an 8-0 loss. The Cards then had to wait for the Greeneville Astros to put the wraps on a 6-2 victory in Elizabethton on Wednesday that eliminated the Twins from earning a share of the division title.

Johnson City manager Chris Swauger obviously wasn’t happy with the way his team performed against the Yankees on Wednesday, managing only six hits while committing four costly fielding errors. But he has confidence that a solid performance in Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Yanks will be all the Cards need to recalibrate for the playoffs.

“It was a bad night, and those are going to happen,” Swauger said. “I’m not sensing any sort of letdown in our guys. They’re just ready for what’s next, and that’s the playoffs. There’s nothing like playoff baseball, and anybody who tells you any different is lying.”

The Yankees wasted little time getting things going. Donny Sands pounded a two-run homer over the fence to put Pulaski ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning.

Sands added an RBI single in the top of the third to put the Yanks up 3-0 before a three-run outburst in the fourth doubled their league. Pulaski got a two-run single by Welfrin Mateo in the top of the fourth before Sands struck again with an RBI sac fly that pushed the Yankees’ lead to 6-0.

While the Yanks cashed in on just about every opportunity they had in the early innings, the Cardinals missed all of theirs. Johnson City went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base.

Two more runs in the top of the ninth were icing on the cake for Pulaski, which had four pitchers combine on a six-hit shutout. Reliever Phillip Diehl (4-0) picked up the win.