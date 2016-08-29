Turf is down for the Battle at Bristol

The final piece of field turf was turned over Monday afternoon and a second goalpost was installed as BMS is set to host the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech on Sept. 10.

With the most visible portion of the project finished, crews have started on the detail work with the game just 12 days away.

“We installed the field base, a finish layer, a pad along with the astroturf,” BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell said. “The goalposts have gone in and the hash marks are curing over the next 24 hours. This week, you will see 360,000 pounds of material going down on the field with 180,000 pounds of sand they will be working in.”

The turf is the same kind used at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium. It has more of a grass feel than some of the other artificial surfaces used at local high school fields.

Extra scaffolding and seating have been put up on the race track’s front stretch and back stretch with the work about 90 percent complete. Those seats will be needed with an NCAA record crowd in excess of 155,000 expected to be on hand for the game.

According to Caldwell, the game is sold out except for a few premium seats.

While not open to the media on Monday, lockers have been installed in two of the track’s infield buildings. Only cosmetic work remains before they are fully converted into locker rooms.

Other work around the BMS property includes signage and putting up tents for the different functions surrounding the game.

With the big event only days away, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith recalled when it was simply an idea bounced around between his father, Bruton, the track owner, former BMS President Jeff Byrd, Caldwell and himself two decades ago.

“Twenty years ago, this was a pipedream,” Smith said. “Here we go, having a football game right on our heels. My first impression was just, “Wow.” I’ve seen pictures. I’ve been getting updates and I’ve followed along on the camera they’ve got going and it’s been exciting. But to be here in person, it’s really phenomenal.”

Smith added that his father has not been able to stop talking about the game and has plans to arrive in the area next Wednesday..

Caldwell added there are several events scheduled around the game with Johnson City hosting a kickoff for the tailgate party next Thursday and Bristol having a downtown party on Friday night.

That same night, BMS has a concert with Kenny Chesney, The Band Perry and Old Dominion.

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from the speedway starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

As for the game itself, ABC college football broadcaster and former N.C. State quarterback Jerry Punch was on hand for Monday’s event. He gave a preview of the matchup between the Vols and Hokies.

“You’ve got Tennessee ranked No. 9 in the country,” Punch said. “This is the season (Coach) Butch Jones has been waiting on with 17 returning starters. They’re predicted to win the SEC East and could they be a wild-card for the college football championship?

“You’ve got a new coach at Virginia Tech in Justin Fuente. Then you have Bud Foster, one of the most respected defensive coordinators, who has been there 30 years. Look at what Fuente has done everywhere he’s been like TCU and Memphis. Two years ago, Virginia Tech shocked Ohio State and gave them their only loss of the season.

“People in our business believe this is going to be a very good football game. I think it’s going to be a wide-open, high-scoring affair with a lot of excitement on a historic night for college football.”