Hilltoppers facing potential season-shaping game

Players of the week

Five Star

#26

Ahmik Watterson

Science Hill, RB, So.

On just six carries, rushed for 193 yards and had two fourth-quarter game-tying TDs in 28-21 double-overtime win over Elizabethton.

#16

Four Star

Courtland Carter

Tennessee High, QB, Jr.

Totaled 217 yards and 4 TDs (three rushing) in Vikings’ 48-21 win over Sullivan South.

#3

Three Star

Adam McClain

Hampton, RB, Sr.

Rushed for 166 yards and scored three times in 54-22 rout of Johnson County.

#16

Two Star

Sage Haun

Happy Valley, QB, Sr.

Passed for 138 yards and totaled three touchdowns (one rushing) in the Warriors’ 45-0 whipping of Cloudland.

#57

One Star

Hunter Parker

Sullivan East, LB, Jr.

Totaled 10 tackles, including two solo and one for loss, in a 41-6 win over Unicoi County.

THE NOTES

Science Hill took an important step Friday night, holding off a fiercely determined rival and earning a season-starting victory.

And while beating Elizabethton is nice, the 2016 football season won’t really begin to take shape for the Hilltoppers until Friday night when they play host to Class 6A state power Bradley Central.

Science Hill’s ultimate goal is to win Class 6A playoff games, so the Hilltoppers need to know where they stand against that level of competition. The fourth-ranked Bears are ahead of No. 8 Science Hill in this week’s poll, and will have one of the state’s best players at their disposal in senior quarterback Cole Copeland.

Sometimes statistics don’t tell the whole story, but in the case of Copeland they paint a genuine picture. Chattanooga Times Free Press writer Ward Gossett pointed out some numbers for Copeland:

— Of the top 20 single-game passing performances in 100 years of Bradley Central football, 13 belong to Copeland.

— He has six of the top 10, including the second, third and fourth.

— Copeland’s best performance was 456 yards, which came last year against Dobyns-Bennett.

— On Friday, the Chattanooga commitment passed for 366 yards while totaling 437 yards of offense in a 39-7 win over McMinn County. He connected on 27 of 37 passes, and tied a school record with six TD tosses. He also rushed for 71 yards.

— Copeland also holds the school’s top two performances for passing yards in a season (2,489 last year and 2,355 in 2014). He has passed for 5,613 yards in his career.

Certainly football is a team game, and Science Hill won’t be playing Cole Copeland. The Hilltoppers will be facing a Bradley team that beat a good Walker Valley squad (40-28) and McMinn County (39-7).

Science Hill won this matchup last year, but it was a battle, 29-24. The Hilltoppers got a game-ending sack after the Bears had moved to the Science Hill 9-yard line.

It may be too early in the season to call this a critical game, but it’s a showdown between teams picked No. 2 (Science Hill) and No. 3 in Region 1-6A. Certainly whoever wins is going have the upper hand for second place all season — assuming neither team pulls off a huge upset of Maryville.

By the end of Friday night, one thing seems sure: Science Hill will know a lot more about its football team than it knows today.

— — —

The TSSAA released Monday the outcomes of games affected by weather on Friday:

Unfinished Games

Decided

Ensworth 20, Madison Academy, AL 16 (FINAL)

Dresden 24 at Gleason 0 (FINAL)

No Contest by Mutual Agreement

Lipscomb Academy at Page (tied, 12:00 2Q)

Oakhaven at Halls (not started)

Camden at Huntingdon (not started)

Clarksville Academy 7 at Eagleville 0 (12:00 2Q)

Columbia Academy 3 at Franklin Road Academy 9 (0:14 2Q)

May be Rescheduled

Houston 0 at Henry County 7 (12:00 2Q)

— — —

Football games of the week: Bradley Central at Science Hill, David Crockett at Morristown West, Sullivan East at Grainger, Elizabethton at Johnson County, West Greene at Unicoi County, Pigeon Forge at Northview Academy, Happy Valley at Sullivan North, Oakdale at Cloudland.

Bears vs. Hilltoppers — It’s probably going to take some points, maybe five touchdowns, to win this game. It should be fun to watch.

Pioneers vs. Trojans — The good news for Crockett is West hasn’t won a game on the field this season (it did get a forfeit win). The bad news? West’s two previous opponents are among the best Class 4A teams in the state.

Patriots vs. Grizzlies — It’s the first road game for East, and the first league test, and it should provide insight into the type of season the Patriots are going to have.

Cyclones vs. Longhorns — After two thumpings, Johnson County needs a get-your-footing game. But it’s a tough chore against an agitated Elizabethton squad.

Buffaloes vs. Blue Devils — Which direction will Unicoi’s season go after last week’s whipping by East?

Tigers vs. Cougars — Which of these teams will give the toughest challenge to Region 1-3A favorite Elizabethton?

Warriors vs. Raiders — Which of these teams will give the toughest challenge to Region 1-2A favorite Hampton?

Eagles vs. Highlanders — Oakdale is 0-2, but the Highlanders share the same record and really have their backs against the wall after last week’s whipping at the hands of Happy Valley.

— — —

Pick of the week

Happy Valley 28, Sullivan North 23

Both teams have been very impressive out of the gates, and this was a dandy matchup last season. It should be a tight one, decided in the final five minutes.

Picks record: 1-0.

— — —

Player of the week

Ahmik Watterson

Twice with his team trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Watterson authored a catchup moment. He went 83 yards for a game-tying score, and then went 65 for another knot-maker.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound sophomore finished with 193 yards on six carries.

— — —

The Hogs Award

Happy Valley Warriors

Opening holes for a consistent ground attack, the War Hogs made life miserable for Cloudland’s defense in a 45-0 victory. Also, pass protection was rock solid at the 80-percent mark (4 of 5).

— — —

Defensive unit of the week

David Crockett Pioneers

In a 12-0 victory over Chattanooga Howard, Crockett allowed just 55 yards of total offense. The Pioneers held Howard to just over one yard per rushing attempt, and forced all seven pass attempts to be incomplete. Crockett also came up with five fumble recoveries, including a game saver in the fourth quarter at the Pioneers’ 2-yard line in a 6-0 game.

— — —

There was very little change as team’s held their positions in this week’s High School Top 10.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Team W-L

1. Science Hill 1-0

Last week: 1

2. Greeneville 1-0

Last week: 2

3. Elizabethton 0-1

Last week: 3

4. Dobyns-Bennett 1-1

Last week: 4

5. Sullivan East 2-0

Last week: 5

6. Hampton 2-0

Last week: 6

7. Happy Valley 1-0

Last week: 7

8. Daniel Boone 2-0

Last week: 8

9. Tennessee High 1-1

Last week: 9

10. David Crockett 1-1

Last week: 10

(tie) Sullivan North 2-0

Last week: unranked

— — —

Here are the first Region 1 rankings of the season:

1. Maryville 2-0

2. Science Hill 1-0

3. Bradley Central 2-0

4. Greeneville 2-0

5. Elizabethton 0-1

6. Jefferson County 2-0

7. Knox Bearden 2-0

8. Dobyns-Bennett 1-1

9. Hardin Valley 0-1

10. Seymour 2-0