Elizabethton turning heads; UH has high hopes

The Lady Cyclones tied Morristown West in their season opener a couple of weeks ago, but then really opened eyes with a 1-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.

Also off to a good start is University High. The Lady Buccaneers will meet the Lady Cyclones in a key district showdown on Sept. 6 at Citizens Bank Stadium at 7 p.m.

Here’s a preview look at these Class A-AA local powers:

ELIZABETHTON

With a record of 3-0-1 on the season, the Lady Cyclones have outscored their opponents 22-0 thus far. That’s pretty heady stuff, which is why head coach Bill McClay doesn’t want it going to the players’ heads.

“We’ve got to put that out of our minds,” said McClay. “The next four games are conference games. The next game will be ‘What have you done for me lately?’ That will be my attitude. ‘What are you doing today?’

“Everybody knows about us now. There will be no surprises.”

Still, beating D-B was a special event for the Lady Cyclones.

“We kind of used it as a bellwether as to where we are as a team,” said McClay. “I told the girls I thought we had a chance to get over the hump (against D-B). We hadn’t done it the previous 14 times. We kept it together defensively.”

Elizabethton won the game in the 78th minute when senior Caitlyn Gardner received the ball in the middle of the field, and struck it into the net.

“She didn’t hesitate, and took the opportunity,” said McClay.

One thing McClay said he gained from the game was an appreciation for D-B playing the Lady Cyclones.

“I’m thankful they play us as much as they do,” he said. “We’re able to push ourselves and test ourselves against good programs, whether it’s D-B, Science Hill or Tennessee High. We need those games. We can find out what our deficiencies are.”

One area that isn’t lacking is the defense, led by goalkeeper Loran Campbell. She’s helped author the four shutouts.

“She is really confident back there, and it helps the rest of the team,” said McClay. “She provides leadership, and the girls have confidence in her. That helps them with their angles, and how soon they close a girl down.”

Also playing well in the back are Kim Henson and Linda Espino, a pair of seniors.

The midfield is anchored by senior Haley Burleson, a veteran of both the soccer and basketball programs.

“She is batted hardened, and she has been through a lot of games,” said McClay.

Other keys in the midfield are junior Abby Bryan and freshman Cami Davison.

Gardner is a key up top along with freshman Kylen Shell, who leads the team in scoring with six goals on the season.

McClay said of the 22 goals scored by Elizabethton this season, 17 have come from freshmen.

“It’s a team of seniors and freshmen and very few in between,” said McClay.

The first team goal will be getting in position to win the district, and then winning it, said McClay.

“We aim for that,” he said. “I think we are better than we were last year.”

UNIVERSITY HIGH

Head coach Dan Almond said he expects good things from the Lady Buccaneers this season.

“I have high expectations for the returning core of this team after last year’s conference championship,” said Almond. “I’m very excited about the returning and new talent on this squad, as well as their potential — which will only be limited by how much work they want to put in every practice and game.

“It has been great in the early season. The ladies are focused on taking one game at a time to play in another conference championship and beyond.”

UH has started with blowout wins over Unicoi County and Happy Valley.

Among the key players are seniors Alayna Smith and Maya Houston. Smith is a center defender who is the heart of the defense.

“She’s a great organizer and leader,” said Almond. “She has consistently high effort.”

Houston is a center midfielder, who Almond called “offensively creative.”

“She is also tactically sound,” he said.

Also in the mix is Annika Oiler. The senior forward is a co-captain with Houston.

“She’s very coachable, and she’s a hard worker,” said Almond. “She’s dangerous in the attacking third.”

Junior center midfielder Gracie Somich and junior forward Sarah Robinson are also key pieces to the Lady Bucs’ puzzle.

“Gracie is very strong in the air and excellent at stopping counter-attacks,” said Almond. “Her defensive presence is essential for our team.

“Sarah was the conference offensive player of the year last season. She is a deadly striker with great movement off the ball. She creates chances for herself and others.”

Almond said he likes the attitude of this team so far.

“The taste of success last year has gotten this squad off with the right attitude to be successful once again this season,” he said. “We need to continue to focus on our motto of FAITH: Fortitude, Attitude, Integrity, Trust and Humility.”