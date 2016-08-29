BMS has attention of sports, entertainment world

Work began a day later than scheduled due to rain delays with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Just a week later, the turf is laid down and the crews are fast getting the stadium ready for the Pilot/Flying J Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech on Sept. 10.

“I’m so impressed with the work done,” Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said Monday next to the newly installed football field at the stadium. “We started a day late, but they’ve picked it right up. They’ve exceeded expectations.”

Smith credited his father, Bruton, the BMS track owner for having the vision to make the event happen. He called the atmosphere at Bristol, so positive, so electric with the first football game at the speedway since 1961 only days away.

ABC college football broadcaster Dr. Jerry Punch recalled a conversation with former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr before the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Carr, who grew up in Church Hill, wasn’t thinking as much about the Wolverines’ bowl game against the Florida Gators as he was the Battle at Bristol, still months away.

“Instead of talking about the Michigan game I’m getting ready to do, he’s asking me about the Battle at Bristol,” Punch said. “He was talking about what’s going to happen here and how special it was going to be.”

While the college football world is abuzz with the game, many in the music world have their eyes on the Sept. 9 concert headlined by Kenny Chesney. Other musical acts are curious to see how the show turns out, how it is playing in the massive stadium.

“To have Kenny Chesney, The Band Perry and Old Dominion here, it makes it that much more special,” Smith said. “It has led to a lot of interest in this place.”

The speedway recently held a free movie night for families, while Smith revealed that other entities like the Ultimate Fighting Championships and World Wrestling Entertainment have had conversations about BMS hosting their pay-per-view events.

“We’ve talked to UFC officials, WWE officials,” he said. “There could be a WWE event, maybe even WrestleMania, it’s definitely possible. If you’re thinking about the biggest event in your field, Bristol Motor Speedway is the place.”