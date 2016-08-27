Silver linings prevalent in Cyclones' loss to 'Toppers

However, taken in context, the Cyclones’ heartbreaking 28-21 double-overtime loss to Science Hill on Friday night was something far different from an endpoint.

In fact, in its truest sense, this game was foundational if all of the elements were reasonable representations of what the Cyclones’ football team has to offer in 2016.

Senior running back Jacob Turner said something very significant after the game. His comments included “14-0.” That’s the perfect picture for the team’s mindset going forward. It’s not about trying to win 14 games all at once, but if a team really believes it can win a state championship it should not look at any game as a potential loss.

Certainly the Cyclones didn’t look at Science Hill that way. They had several distinct chances to put the Hilltoppers away, but didn’t. That’s a badge they will have to wear heading into their next game, which is Friday at Johnson County.

But it’s also the kind of thing a team can remember — in the stick-in-your-craw kind of way. It can be a rallying cry without words, just a fourth-quarter look from a teammate, or a nod. It can remain a distasteful memory.

This was not the big fish that got away. This was a pesky shark. Elizabethton is seeking the Great White. That shark resides in Alcoa.

But it is unattainable without going through the work involved in the regular season. It will take good health, heady play, and tons of hustle. Those things stand between the Cyclones and any postseason hopes.

There were some very encouraging signs against the Hilltoppers:

— The quarterback situation is fine. Carter Everett is young and inexperienced, but he showed a steadiness that bodes well for the future.

— Corey Russell is fun to watch. He runs hard, sees things others don’t, and has the gift of natural athletic ability. He’s not going to be a dandy. He already is.

— Elizabethton’s run defense is trench tough. The Cyclones stuffed the Hilltoppers for just 133 yards on 32 attempts — minus Ahmik Watterson’s two home runs. And almost half of those 133 yards came from Jaylan Adams in quarterback-scramble mode, making something out of nothing. Yes, Watterson’s plays matter, and they count as much as anything. But it’s possible — perhaps likely — the Cyclones will not see a running back with that kind of speed again this season.

— Elizabethton’s ground attack didn’t look as dynamic as it will as the season goes along. It was the level of the first opponent making the difference. When the Cyclones are playing in the Class 3A ranks, teams will likely have a much tougher time slowing them down.

— The Cyclones looked good in every phase of the game. Yes, there were a few breakdowns, but it’s hard not to have those on occasion, especially in the season opener.

— Fan support was tremendous. That’s a tribute to both Science Hill and Elizabethton. Yes, it wasn’t far to travel, but this was one of the Hilltoppers’ best and most enthusiastic road crowds in this series in quite some time.

Meanwhile, Elizabethton’s fans turned out in droves. Cyclones fans are excited about this season. And while they may have walked out of Citizens Bank Stadium with a gnawing feeling in their gut, Saturday should have brought the realization something special is potentially in the works.

“We played at a state championship level tonight,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten.

There’s plenty of work to do. But there’s no reason to stop dreaming.