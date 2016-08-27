ETSU roundup: Women's soccer to take on Vols

The Bucs have won their first two games, both by 1-0 scores, against USC Upstate and Radford.

Sunday's game in Knoxville begins at 6 p.m.

This is the third consecutive year ETSU has started 2-0. Freshman Georgia Allen and senior Simona Koren have scored the Bucs' goals.

ETSU has never beaten a Southeastern Conference school.

The game marks the first road game of the season for the Bucs and the first of a three-game road stretch.

Tennessee is 1-2 and is coming off a 1-0 loss against Washington on Thursday night. The Vols have one goal in three games.

Volleyball team off to perfect start

Two days into its season, the ETSU volleyball team is off to a 3-0 start, thanks to victories over Austin Peay, Troy and USC Upstate in its own tournament, the Doubletree Hotel Buccaneer Challenge, at Brooks Gym.

The Bucs swept Troy 25-22, 27-25, 25-17 on Saturday as Rylee Milhorn had 16 kills and Kristen Favre had 22 assists. They then returned to the court and beat Upstate 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 behind 27 assists from Favre and 10 kills from Briana Allmon.

Throw in the sweep over Austin Peay on Friday, and the Bucs haven't dropped a set yet this season.

ETSU returns to action Friday with a road game against Hampton.

Men's soccer drops opener

John Lucchesi scored his first collegiate goal in his first game, but there were few other highlights for the ETSU men's soccer team when the Bucs dropped their season opener, 5-1, at High Point on Saturday night.

Lucchesi, a red-shirt freshman from Science Hill High School, put in a rebound after another red-shirt freshman, Javier Alberto, hit the goalpost with a bicycle kick. The goal came in the 36th minute and cut High Point's lead to 3-1. The Panthers added two more goals in the second half.

ETSU's home opener is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m when George Mason comes to Summers-Taylor Stadium