Warriors travel for physical test against Cloudland

“Cloudland first and foremost is an extremely physical team,” said Warriors head coach Jason Jarrett. “They use that mentality to run a power-scheme offense to perfection.”

The Carter County rivals will meet Friday night in Roan Mountain. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

In other area small-school contests, Hampton hits the road to face Johnson County, and Unaka is at home against Cosby.

In games involving large schools, Dobyns-Bennett travels to take on Oak Ridge, Sullivan South is at Tennessee High, and Greeneville plays host to Morristown West.

Also, Volunteer is the home team against Sullivan North, Cocke County visits Sullivan Central, and Sullivan East is at home to battle Unicoi County.

Cloudland opened its season with a tough 41-38 road loss to Northview Academy. That’s a lot of points to surrender, but Jarrett said the Highlanders’ defense is tough.

“They play with that same aggressive style of play, and that puts a lot of pressure on your offense,” said Jarrett. “It is obvious they are extremely well-coached and definitely have several great players that execute their system.”

Also, Cloudland has the edge of already getting through the opening-game jitters.

“Having already played a game can definitely be an advantage because it gives a team a chance to work the kinks out, such as substitution patterns, running special teams on and off the field, and communication among coaches,” said Jarrett. “It also gives a team a chance to have real game conditioning.”

Hampton (1-0) at Johnson County (0-1)

Hampton got off to a fast start with last week’s win while the Longhorns couldn’t hold up against powerful Sullivan East.

Those things are pushed aside for this week because this is big rivalry contest.

The game could turn into quite a battle if the Longhorns consistently move the football and finish off their drives.

Cosby (0-0) at Unaka (0-1)

Win or lose, finding some momentum would be an important step for the Rangers. If it’s a few key defensive stops or getting some points on the board, Unaka needs to build some positives in this non-league matchup.

Dobyns-Bennett (1-0) at Oak Ridge (1-0)

It was a hard-fought three-point game last season, and the Wildcats were victorious.

How far the Indians have bounced back from last year’s uncharacteristic losing season could become evident if they are able to pull off a road win in a tough environment.

Sullivan South (0-1) at Tennessee High (0-1)

It’s hard to figure out a favorite for this contest as both teams are coming off poor performances in their respective season openers.

Neither team got much going offensively, but this game should provide more scoring opportunities for both of them.

Unicoi County (1-0) at Sullivan East (1-0)

Certainly the Blue Devils built some momentum with last week's blowout win, but the Patriots will provide much stiffer competition.

The biggest challenge for Unicoi will be controlling East’s powerful ground attack while the Patriots’ defense faces a Blue Devils’ passing game that produced over 300 yards last week.

West (1-0) at Greeneville (1-0)

The Trojans lost 63-30 to Knox Catholic in the season opener, but picked up a forfeit win when the Irish self-reported the use of an ineligible player in the fourth quarter.

Last year, West whipped the Greene Devils in this matchup. That should provide plenty of motivation for a better performance this time around for Greeneville.

North (1-0) at Volunteer (1-0)

It was already expected to be a good season for the Raiders, so a win here wouldn’t enhance their status a great deal.

However, a win by the Falcons could quickly change people’s perception of Volunteer.