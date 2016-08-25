Royals shut out E-Twins

The Twins fell to the Burlington Royals 11-0 on a night when they were trying to keep pace with the Johnson City Cardinals in the Appalachian League West Division standings.

Elizabethton (33-28) had six hits, all singles. They went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners stranded.

On the mound, Twins pitchers gave up 16 hits. Starter Jose Martinez (1-5) was rocked early, giving up eight hits and eight runs over the first four innings.

The Twins didn’t help themselves in the field either. They committed four errors in the loss to the Royals, leaders of the East Division.