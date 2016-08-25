ETSU triathlon team to debut next week

With East Tennessee State University bringing back football, Title IX requirements were for the Bucs to add three women’s sports.

One of those sports became obvious when ETSU was one of eight schools chosen by USA Triathlon for grants which allowed them to buy the equipment they needed.

The Bucs had an easy time finding a coach with Janine Pleasant, an ETSU graduate whom they were already working with.

“Two years ago, ETSU and Johnson City Chamber of Commerce approached me,” said Pleasant, a noted local athlete and coach who has competed in two Ironman races. “They wanted to apply to be accepted for the college club national championships here in Johnson City. Working with ETSU on it, we got very excited about bringing the sport to ETSU. We found out through USAT they were getting it approved for an NCAA sport.”

It’s still considered an emerging sport by the NCAA with ETSU and the University of Arizona the only two Division I programs to offer it. There are 13 colleges nationwide that have women’s triathlon teams and they will see a lot of each other this season.

The Bucs will compete in four events, starting with the Central Regional Qualifier on Sept. 5 in Naperville, Ill.

Other events are held in Oak Ridge and Greensboro, N.C., before a national championship event in New Orleans where all 13 programs will be invited.

Triathlon is a sport not for the faint of heart. It incorporates a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a five-kilometer run.

One difference between coaches in many other sports and Pleasant is she is still an active competitor in cycling events and triathlons.

“I still like to get out there and compete,” she said. “I’ve already done one half-Ironman this year and I’m training for a second one. I will keep doing them until I drop over.”

Now she can pass on her love of the sport to a new generation of athletes.

The are three athletes — senior McKenzie Killian, sophomore Sarah Zimmer and freshman Chloe Ford — listed on the team’s website.

Ford was a multi-sport athlete at Science Hill High School, participating in soccer, swimming and track.

She was named midfielder of the year in soccer in 2014 and was a two-time state finalist in swimming.

“I heard my junior year of high school that ETSU was considering a triathlon team and I thought, ‘That is really cool,’” Ford said. “I borrowed a friends’s bike and started cycling. I have been in swimming since I was seven, so that aspect is definitely my strongest. When I come out of the water, I’m on the bike and from there, I just have to tell myself to grind though it.”

She was a sprinter on her high school track team, running the 400 meters and 4x100 relay, but the longer distance with the five-kilometer run actually works out better for her.

“I ran cross country in middle school, but I didn’t have the time to do it in high school because of swimming,” she said. “I like running distance better than the sprints anyway.”

The team has found plenty of local support, particularly with Norris Bicycles, which has helped with the equipment required. The Bucs are thankful for the way it’s all worked out. Ford thought she was done with sports after high school until finding out the grants came through in July.

“I was going to be a regular student in school and then this came along,” she said. “It goes hand-in-hand with sports nutrition which I am majoring in. I have a scholarship with the strength and conditioning coach and that works perfectly with the triathlon training.”