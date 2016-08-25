Cyclones invite Hilltoppers for rivalry renewal

The old coaching adage of “least mistakes wins” will likely apply.

Science Hill makes it first-ever trip to Citizens Bank Stadium to renew a long-standing series with Elizabethton. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30.

“There’s pregame jitters, and getting substitutions on the field, and special teams, so the first game has the potential for mistakes,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “You will see some mistakes. It will be whoever plays best under that pressure. But I think both teams are on the same playing field.”

Science Hill has won six in a row, and 12 of the last 13 meetings between these teams.

Although both quarterbacks enter the season as starters for the first time, the contrast at that position couldn’t be much more striking. Science Hill has turned the controls of its offense over to 5-foot-8, 145-pound junior Jaylan Adams, a dual-threat guy with plenty of speed. If something isn’t there, he may create it in a flash.

Meanwhile, Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten counters with 6-6, 215-pound sophomore Carter Everett. He’s not only tall, but has a strong arm. Unlike Adams, the pocket is his home base.

But the Cyclones can mix and match at signal-caller and get a similar look to what Science Hill offers. Corey Russell, a 5-11, 165-pound sophomore, will also take some snaps.

“(Everett) is tall and throws it well,” said Carter. “He seems to have a really strong arm. And they also have the little running back (Russell), who had a great game against us last year. Sometimes he will come to quarterback in the wildcat formation. Shawn does a great job with his scheme on offense.”

Even though the quarterback position draws interest, both teams are very strong at running back. Elizabethton boasts Russell along with seniors Jacob Turner and Logan Norman. Science Hill counters with King Russell and Colby Martin.

Each team also has threats at receiver and tight end positions, but when this game is said and done it will likely have been decided in the trenches. Elizabethton is big on both sides of the ball, and the Hilltoppers expect to be rock solid with their offensive line.

“They have size up front, and their nose man is a huge kid with a big motor,” said Carter. “They run a 3-4 front and a four-man front, so it’s almost two different defenses. And (assistant) Stan (Ogg) does a good job mixing in both of them.

“For us, we’re big up front. The offensive line, I would say, is the big strength on our team this year.”

That strength is what makes Science Hill different these days, said Witten.

“I think the physicality they’ve gotten since Stacy has been there has really put them up in the elite group,” said Witten. “It’s going to be a tough contest. It should be on both sides of the ball. The key will be who will win the game up front.”

One of Elizabethton’s biggest challenges will be dealing with Science Hill’s number of athletes.

“They have so many weapons, and they can spread the football around,” said Witten. “Multiple guys can beat you. You can’t focus on two or three guys.”

Witten said he thinks the early part of the game will be critical for his team.

“The first quarter is big,” said Witten. “We’ve got to win the first quarter and get the game into the fourth quarter.

“We felt like we hung around last year, and that gave us some confidence. The thing we’ve got to do on defense is tackle. Last year we had them and didn’t make the tackle. It will come down to making plays, and not so much the Xs and Os.”

Science Hill has its own nice stadium, but playing at Citizens Bank Stadium will be a neat thing, said Carter.

“What a great place,” he said. “It’s amazing to have two places like this so close together, their stadium and our stadium. It’s just how important football is to our area. I think it’s exciting for them and exciting for us.”

Witten said this is like a second stadium opener.

“It’s probably more exciting for this game than the opener last year,” said Witten. “There’s nothing like playing Science Hill over here. There’s nothing like that challenge. I think it is probably the only game on our schedule where we’re the underdog. We’ve been working all summer, and we’ve been preparing for these guys for a long time. Our guys are extremely excited.”