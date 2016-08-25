Crockett staying off track; Boone seeking another win

“If we lined up for a track meet, we would probably get smoked,” said Pioneers’ head coach Jeremy Bosken.

Crockett will play host to the Chattanooga team in Jonesborough, beginning at 7:30.

Meanwhile, Daniel Boone will try to enjoy its home opener and improve to 2-0 as it takes on Cherokee in Gray, also at 7:30.

Bosken’s team dismantled Howard by a score of 49-0 last year, but things could be a little different this season.

“Howard is a very, very big team physically,” said Bosken. “They have a new coach, and they seem like a much different team on film.”

One thing Bosken won’t be looking to change is effort. He said his team played extremely hard in the season-opening loss at Mountain Heritage in North Carolina. But he added the Pioneers must do better in other areas.

“We were very undisciplined in our communication and execution,” said Bosken. “We’ve had a big focus on playing together, and with our communication. I feel our kids made great adjustments at halftime last week, and we hope that carries over to this week.”

Cherokee at Boone

The Trailblazers opened the season with an emphatic 26-6 win over Sullivan South while the Chiefs were on their bye week.

Head coach Jeremy Jenkins said Cherokee brings some nice elements to the field.

“Our biggest concerns would be they are extremely athletic on offense and aggressive on defense,” said Jenkins. “The whole defense can run really well.

“I expect a real physical game but it will come down who can take control of the line of scrimmage.”

Boone will try to counter Cherokee’s defense with a big-play offense led by quarterback Noah Shelton and running back Mouin Tannous.

Stepping forward from Week 1, Jenkins said he wants his team to do better in the red zone.

“We have really concentrated on execution in the red zone on offense,” he said.

Defensively, Jenkins said gang tackling is the focus.

“We need to make sure we get all 11 people to the ball,” said Jenkins. “Practices have been really good with lots of energy. It’s our first home game, so we are excited and we know Cherokee will be anxious as well.”