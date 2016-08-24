Stevens/Wade tournament set for Saturday

Founded in 1991, the Melvin Stevens Scholarship Award was named honor of the former Carver Recreation Center director.

Now it’s called the Melvin Stevens/Thomas Wade/Jeremy Stevens Scholarship to also honor Mr. Wade who served for 35 years in the Johnson City School System, and Jeremy Stevens, who spent 25 at Carver Rec before his untimely death in a highway accident last September.

But the scholarship, which has helped 235 students continue their education by going to college or a trade school, has also grown in the number served annually.

“We’ve gone from 2-3 students per year to 10-12 per year,” said Herb Greenlee, supervisor of Carver Rec Center. “Anybody can apply for it, no matter who you are. We’ve given it to a kid in Elizabethton, to some at Daniel Boone. Both of George Pitts’ daughters got it. It’s a process you have to go through, but it’s open to the public, a 501-c3 for everybody to utilize.”

This Saturday, one of the scholarship’s biggest fundraisers takes place with the 13th annual golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. The deadline to enter is Friday and forms can be picked up at Carver Rec. There is a $50 per player entry fee for a two-person tee time at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Lunch is served at 1 p.m. with prize drawings to follow.

Beyond the golf, it’s about helping the community with the students receiving scholarships.

There is also the Thomas Wade Helping Hand Grant as long as the students stay in school.

Success stories include Michael Lewis, who went to college and now works for a pharmaceutical company in Nashville, and Bryant Mathes, who went to a trade school and now owns three barber shops in Pennsylvania.

Mathes cuts hair for professional football players from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Some of the local high school athletes who received scholarships to attend college this fall included Trent Martindale, Peyton Wingate and Janae Fields from Science Hill, Alex Percell, Ryan Dent and Jaclyn Jenkins from Daniel Boone, and Patrick Good and Ian Martin from David Crockett.

The decision to have so many receipients from the Washington County schools is a tribute to Jeremy Stevens, the nephew of Melvin Stevens. He was headed to work at Daniel Boone High School, where he had become a beloved figure, at the time of his accident.

“They welcomed him in and he had a time,” Greenlee said. “That’s all he would talk about, Daniel Boone sports. All the coaches loved him and when you got attached to Jeremy, it was a lifetime deal.”

For more information on the golf tournament, you may call Herb Greenlee at 461-8330 or 747-1425.