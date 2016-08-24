Geren hits ground running with volleyball team

As a matter of fact, the volleyball team is already four matches into the season after a busy three-day flurry of action. The Buffs split a pair of matches on Saturday before falling to Keiser University on Sunday and beating Point Park University on Monday to get off to a 2-2 start heading into a home match against Talladega College this Friday.

The big story for the Buffs early has been the play of freshman setter Kellee Geren, who is taking over for three-year starter Jessica Davenport. Milligan coach Doneva Bays is impressed with the way the freshman from Cleveland, Tennessee, has hit the ground running.

“Kellee has done a phenomenal job to this point,” Bays said. “The biggest thing I like about Kellee is her competitiveness. She has a grit about her that’s hard to teach and you can’t get that out of people unless they have it.”

Bays said that Geren, who attended the same high school as Davenport, showed up with the same skill level Davenport arrived on campus with, which should bode well for Geren and the Buffs. But Geren isn’t the only freshman who’s made an impact right away. Julie Dockery, a middle hitter from Gate City, and Alyssa Gibson, a middle blocker from Kingsport both had an impact on the opening weekend with Marissa Langford out of the lineup following a concussion.

Early on, Bays said she wants her team to take care of business at home and hold their own on the road as the Buffs develop some chemistry.

“We’re there every day,” Bays said of Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. “It’s just a comfort. They’re very familiar with the court and surroundings are a lot of it, so I feel we will fare very well at home.”

— — —

The men’s soccer season will kick off this Saturday with a home match against Faulkner University.

But a pair of Buffs got a head start over the summer while playing with the Tri-Cities FC Otters. Junior goalkeeper Nick Smith and senior midfielder Ryan Reilly both got some valuable experience with the team, which played some tough competition.

“They’ve seen a high speed of play day in and day out that they probably won’t see through most of the rest of the year,” said Milligan coach Adam Laney. “Another big piece is that they’re fit because they’ve been playing games.”

Reilly and Smith will join a very experienced core of players who should make the Buffs a formidable force in the Appalachian Athletic Conference this season. Smith will be expected to step up his play in the goal and newcomer Luis de la Torre will also play a key role for Milligan, which hopes to use a cerebral approach this season.

“My history here is that we’ve had very athletic guys who can overcome mistakes through sheer speed or athleticism,” said Laney. “This year, we’ve got guys who are more soccer players than athletes.”

— — —

The women’s soccer team will also get their season started this Saturday, hitting the road to play Brewton-Parker College in Georgia.

Milligan coach Lisa Buckley has a young team and expects a few freshmen to make an immediate impact as long as they can adjust to the demands of the college game.

“They’ve been able to rely on athleticism until this point, and now we’re requiring them think through the game and play a much more thinking game than they have before,” Buckley said.

Bekah Cundiff and Dharma Fawbush are two of the freshmen expected to give the Buffs an immediate punch on the offensive end. Cundiff, a forward from Toledo, Ohio, is a physical player who will act as a facilitator while Fawbush, a forward from Jefferson County, is a proven goal scorer.

On the defensive end, junior centerback Sami Joy and senior goaltender Charlotte Stephens are expected to be rock-solid after earning second-team all-conference honors last season.

— — —

The Milligan athletic department recently announced that it will partner in a clothing drive with Good Samaritan Ministries during this academic year.

All 24 of Milligan’s athletic teams will collect clothing throughout the year with each team doing a major collection at least once per semester. These items will go towards supporting Good Samaritan’s Stand Down initiative to keep homeless men and women in the community clothed.