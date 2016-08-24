Elizabethton players excited about facing Science Hill challenge

It’s not the playoffs — just one of the best high school football rivalries in Northeast Tennessee — but for the Cyclones it basically amounts to a playoff practice game.

“It is like (playoff) practice because we hope to play a similar opponent in Alcoa late in the playoffs,” said senior running back Jacob Turner. “And they run a similar offense to Science Hill. So yes it is like practice for the playoffs.”

Since it’s the season opener and a non-conference game, the contest that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. has no bearing on the postseason. But looking at Elizabethton’s schedule, the Cyclones won’t face this kind of talent and athleticism — Science Hill is a Class 6A school with over 2,000 students — unless they go deep into the Class 3A playoffs.

“The community has been very vocal and wants us to win this game big time because we haven’t in seven years,” said Cyclones’ senior defensive end Alex Norwood. “So we are definitely treating it like a practice playoff game because we won’t see this high of a caliber of team until playoff time. It will be a close game, and we will get those close-game experiences.”

Although winning is first and foremost in the minds of the players, Turner said they know it will take an exceptional effort.

“It will be a great challenge for our team,” said Turner. “I have a lot of respect for them, coming from Johnson City. And I know what type of program Coach (Stacy) Carter has built since he’s been there. And that’s a lot of winning seasons. It has been a great program since he has been there.

“But we have a lot of great athletes, and a great mix of young and old. It will be a challenge, but we’ve worked hard for this all summer and we are ready to take them on.”

One thing Turner said everybody can count on is a big crowd.

“This game is a big rivalry, and we plan for it to be a big turnout,” said Turner.

It will be Science Hill’s first trip to Citizens Bank Stadium, and that adds to the excitement as well.

“Definitely because we all know how big this game is for us and the community,” said Norwood. “The stadium will be filled with fans, and when they get loud it will hype us even more.”

And while the winner won’t get any league advancement, there’s still plenty at stake.

“It’s fun, especially for bragging rights,” said Norwood. “They’re just 15 minutes down the road from us, and most of us know each other pretty well. It will be a fun game either way.”