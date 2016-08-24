BMS crews get busy laying groundwork

But he is certainly pleased with the progress.

With the most popular race in NASCAR, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, over Sunday night, the infield already had a distinctly different look on Wednesday afternoon.

A base of rock had been laid down and the first layers between the rock and the field turf were being applied. There were also goalposts already up as BMS is being converted to the world’s largest college football stadium for a much anticipated game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

“There is a lot of energy in this place,” Caldwell said. “There is a lot of passion from the people here who want to put on an amazing show for the 155,000 people who are coming.”

Caldwell talked about the game being 20 years in the making and how the intensity has ramped up in the nearly three years since the game was announced.

Like a football team, success comes down to execution by the BMS staff and the outside companies working with them in the conversion process.

Instead getting hit by a ton of bricks, it was like several tons of rock which made Caldwell realize this was truly going to happen in a few days.

“When they started bringing in the base and the middle of the field was raised up, it was a bit surreal,” he said. “It was amazing to see the height of three and a half feet in the middle of that field and to know what the football field is going to look like. That’s when it really hit me.”

For the general manager, he feels like a movie director seeing all the pieces and parts come together. There were already stands built on the race track’s front stretch.

This is a time of year when BMS staff normally catch their breaths after their biggest event of the year with the Night Race. But with the Battle at Bristol and another game between ETSU and Western Carolina coming up, the intensity has actually hit another gear this year.

It will take an estimated four days to finish installing the turf for the games.

This comes just days after the biggest week of the year for BMS where over 200,000 fans were in attendance for the Sprint Cup, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races.

To answer many of those fans’ criticism, the turns of the track were polished and a rosin was applied for the races. It created more racing grooves which created a ton of positive feedback.

“It was bit of an old-school approach to a race track to put rosin down on the bottom,” he said. “It’s something a lot of tracks did years ago. Obviously, it produced some great results and it will be fun to see how we use that in the future.”