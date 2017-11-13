UH's Dailey to join Bucs' softball program

The Junior Bucs’ senior standout made her college choice official Saturday when she signed to play softball with the Buccaneers.

The homeschool student said she’s looking forward to joining the ETSU program, which won the Southern Conference tournament earlier this year to earn a berth in the NCAA tourney.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Coach (Brad) Irwin and his staff through softball camps over the past few years,” Dailey said. “I look forward to working hard to continue their current success.”

Last season, Dailey batted .504 while also helping her team in the circle and the infield. Over two seasons, Dailey has driven in 74 runs and scored 106 times. Even more impressively, she has as many home runs (3) as strikeouts in 297 at-bats.

Dailey said she has been enjoying her time at UH under head coach Keith Jeffers.

“He is the best, and the team experience has been wonderful,” said Dailey, who is from Jonesborough.

Versatility is something ETSU likely valued in their decision to recruit Dailey. She has played every position on the field during her high school and travel-ball career.

“I love to play the game and be on the field,” Dailey said. “Wherever I need to play to help my team, that’s where I want to play.”

Dailey has played in softball tournaments across the country, and was part of the 2013 Independent Softball Association 12-under World Champion squad.

“I have literally been blessed to play softball from coast to coast,” said Dailey. “One of my most memorable moments was getting to play at Notre Dame’s home softball field in South Bend, Indiana, and getting to tour the campus.”

A 4.0 student who is also a certified piano instructor with Blair Academy in Johnson City, Dailey said she wants to focus her undergraduate studies in science while aiming for a post-graduate degree in pharmacy or medicine. Kensington also volunteers for the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, sings in the Kingsport Christian Academy choir, and is an active member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ.

“Life is about much more than softball,” Dailey said. “I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey: my teammates, my coaches, my teachers, my family and my friends. Without you, none of this happens.”