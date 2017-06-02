Brickey's Sweet Season: Lady Cyclones standout earns area's top softball honor

Brickey, a junior, put up massive stats while helping the Lady Cyclones earn 37 wins and reach the Class AA state tournament for the first time in school history. Elizabethton was eliminated in a 6-5 loss to eventual state champion Christian Academy of Knoxville.
Brickey posted a record of 18-3 in the circle. She had an ERA of 2.10 and racked up 143 strikeouts for the season. At the plate, she was a terror to opposing pitchers, batting .473 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs while also clubbing 18 doubles.
Sweet 16
Player of the Year
Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton
Coach of the Year
Ken Hardin, Elizabethton
The pitching staff
Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.
(18-3, 2.10 ERA with 143 strikeouts)
Halie Padgett, Unicoi County, Jr.
(18-10, 2.57 ERA, 114 strikeouts)
Savannah Russell, Daniel Boone, So.
(14-2, 1.64 ERA, 71 strikeouts, four walks in 102 2/3 innings)
Honorary batting order
Pos — Player, school, class
SS — Macie Herrmann, Elizabethton, Jr.
(.366 batting average, 28 steals in 30 attempts; top defender at position)
*2B — Kasey Bennett, Science Hill, So.
(.416 batting average, 10 doubles, 10 HR, 28 RBI, 51 runs)
P — Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.
(.473 average, 10 homers, 52 RBIs, 18 doubles)
DP — Neelee Griffith, Unicoi County, Sr.
(.480 batting average, 7 homers, 57 RBIs)
1B — Mia Edwardson, Science Hill, Jr.
(batted .455, 18 doubles, 9 HR, 42 RBIs, 25 walks)
3B — Kristen Hall, Daniel Boone, Sr.
(batted .441, seven homers, 30 RBIs, 39 runs)
*LF — Ari Ramsaran, University High, Sr.
(Sweet 16-best .520 batting average; 6 HR, 40 RBIs, 42 runs)
CF — Maci West, Elizabethton, Jr.
(.338 average, 3 HR, 48 RBIs, zero errors in center field)
C — Katlyn Weaver, Unaka, Jr.
(hit .425 with 62 hits, five HR and 53 RBIs)
RF — Jessica Cunningham, Elizabethton, Sr.
(.426 average, five homers, 42 RBIs)
Reserves
Flex/SS — Reagan Miller, David Crockett, Sr.
(batted .415, 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 30 runs)
Flex/SS — Jaycie Jenkins, Daniel Boone, Fr.
(Batted .518, four HR, 41 RBIs, 21 doubles and 53 runs)
Flex/3B — Abbi McKinney, Elizabethton, Sr.
(.340 batting average, top defender at position, 3 state-tournament home runs)
(*-denotes player selected outside of normal position)
Spring Sports Superlatives
SOCCER
Coach of the year
David Strickland, Science Hill
Player of the year
Scott Lich, Science Hill, Sr.
Defender of the year
Grant Watson, Science Hill, Sr.
Midfielder of the year
Sam Murillo, Unicoi County, Sr.
Striker of the year
Elliot Fry, Science Hill, Sr.
TRACK
Coach of the year
Len Jeffers, Daniel Boone
Co-boys athletes of the year
Evan Crigger, Science Hill, Sr.
Ben Varghese, Daniel Boone, Sr.
Girls athlete of the year
Addisyn Rowe, David Crockett, Sr.
TENNIS
Coach of the Year
Reedy Toney, Tennessee High
Boys player of Year
Stone Cozart, Tennessee High
Girls player of the year
Lainey Hill, Dobyns-Bennett