Brickey's Sweet Season: Lady Cyclones standout earns area's top softball honor

Brickey, a junior, put up massive stats while helping the Lady Cyclones earn 37 wins and reach the Class AA state tournament for the first time in school history. Elizabethton was eliminated in a 6-5 loss to eventual state champion Christian Academy of Knoxville.

Brickey posted a record of 18-3 in the circle. She had an ERA of 2.10 and racked up 143 strikeouts for the season. At the plate, she was a terror to opposing pitchers, batting .473 with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs while also clubbing 18 doubles.

Sweet 16

Player of the Year

Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton

Coach of the Year

Ken Hardin, Elizabethton

The pitching staff

Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.

(18-3, 2.10 ERA with 143 strikeouts)

Halie Padgett, Unicoi County, Jr.

(18-10, 2.57 ERA, 114 strikeouts)

Savannah Russell, Daniel Boone, So.

(14-2, 1.64 ERA, 71 strikeouts, four walks in 102 2/3 innings)

Honorary batting order

Pos — Player, school, class

SS — Macie Herrmann, Elizabethton, Jr.

(.366 batting average, 28 steals in 30 attempts; top defender at position)

*2B — Kasey Bennett, Science Hill, So.

(.416 batting average, 10 doubles, 10 HR, 28 RBI, 51 runs)

P — Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.

(.473 average, 10 homers, 52 RBIs, 18 doubles)

DP — Neelee Griffith, Unicoi County, Sr.

(.480 batting average, 7 homers, 57 RBIs)

1B — Mia Edwardson, Science Hill, Jr.

(batted .455, 18 doubles, 9 HR, 42 RBIs, 25 walks)

3B — Kristen Hall, Daniel Boone, Sr.

(batted .441, seven homers, 30 RBIs, 39 runs)

*LF — Ari Ramsaran, University High, Sr.

(Sweet 16-best .520 batting average; 6 HR, 40 RBIs, 42 runs)

CF — Maci West, Elizabethton, Jr.

(.338 average, 3 HR, 48 RBIs, zero errors in center field)

C — Katlyn Weaver, Unaka, Jr.

(hit .425 with 62 hits, five HR and 53 RBIs)

RF — Jessica Cunningham, Elizabethton, Sr.

(.426 average, five homers, 42 RBIs)

Reserves

Flex/SS — Reagan Miller, David Crockett, Sr.

(batted .415, 6 homers, 37 RBIs, 30 runs)

Flex/SS — Jaycie Jenkins, Daniel Boone, Fr.

(Batted .518, four HR, 41 RBIs, 21 doubles and 53 runs)

Flex/3B — Abbi McKinney, Elizabethton, Sr.

(.340 batting average, top defender at position, 3 state-tournament home runs)

(*-denotes player selected outside of normal position)

Spring Sports Superlatives

SOCCER

Coach of the year

David Strickland, Science Hill

Player of the year

Scott Lich, Science Hill, Sr.

Defender of the year

Grant Watson, Science Hill, Sr.

Midfielder of the year

Sam Murillo, Unicoi County, Sr.

Striker of the year

Elliot Fry, Science Hill, Sr.

TRACK

Coach of the year

Len Jeffers, Daniel Boone

Co-boys athletes of the year

Evan Crigger, Science Hill, Sr.

Ben Varghese, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Girls athlete of the year

Addisyn Rowe, David Crockett, Sr.

TENNIS

Coach of the Year

Reedy Toney, Tennessee High

Boys player of Year

Stone Cozart, Tennessee High

Girls player of the year

Lainey Hill, Dobyns-Bennett