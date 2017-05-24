Unaka bows out of state softball tournament

The Lady Rangers suffered their second straight 10-0 mercy-rule loss, this one at the hands of Scotts Hill on Wednesday at Starplex Field in the Class A event.

After a one-hitter in Tuesday’s loss to Goodpasture Christian, the Lady Rangers managed only two hits against Scotts Hill.

Unaka ended its season with a record of 28-15, but a couple of seniors said they left Murfreesboro believing they could compete at this level.

“It was good (competition),” said Unaka senior Sarah Hardin. “It’s not really any better than anything we’ve faced already.”

Said Haley Fair, “We learned we can play anybody. We’ve just got to get to ourselves.”

Scotts Hill made a quick statement against Unaka. In the bottom of the first inning, Harley Bartholomew hit a line-drive double, and Shayla Phillips followed by crushing a two-run homer. It was the first of two homers for Phillips, who had three hits and four RBIs. Caitlin Mitchell also homered and had three RBIs.

Unaka head coach Kenneth Chambers said his team earned a lot by making it to Murfreesboro.

“Our goal was to get down here, and we got to see what it was like,” said Chambers. “We saw that we’ve got to be a better hitting team overall. And just the experience of being here, and knowing what we’ve got to do to win at this level, will help.”

Chambers said Goodpasture and Scotts Hill were worthy opponents.

“We hurt ourselves sometimes on errors, but they are both very good teams,” he said.

Katlyn Weaver and Madison Ensor collected the hits off Scotts Hill’s Mitchell, who didn’t walk anyone and struck out three.